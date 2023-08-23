Thursday's free racing tips: five horses at York to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Relief Rally (1.50 York)
Beat a couple of these rivals when second at Royal Ascot and can emulate another William Haggas-trained filly, Besharah, who won this in 2015 after placing in the Queen Mary.
Charlie Huggins
Escobar (3.00 York)
Course-and-distance winner who was a head second to stablemate Blue For You last year. Enjoys a 10lb pull and although not at his best this year, the David O'Meara-trained veteran has shaped with some promise on his last two starts.
Paul Curtis
Twilight Romance (2.25 York)
Striking course-and-distance win on penultimate start and can make the most of a good draw for trainer John Quinn.
Mark Brown
Akhu Najla (3.00 York)
Has a big race like this in him and has thrived in his recent work on the Limekilns for Roger Varian.
David Milnes
Relief Rally (1.50 York)
Runner-up in the Queen Mary, gained compensation at Newbury and can make it four wins from five starts.
Dave Edwards
Darkness (3.00 York)
Latest win came on his only start under Neil Callan, who he is reunited with, on good to firm at Newmarket before a respectable frontrunning fourth in the Golden Mile, suggesting he has every chance if replicating those recent efforts.
Jamie Griffith
