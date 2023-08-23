Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: five horses at York to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Relief Rally (1.50 York)

Beat a couple of these rivals when second at Royal Ascot and can emulate another William Haggas-trained filly, Besharah, who won this in 2015 after placing in the Queen Mary.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Relief Rally13:50 York
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Handicappers' nap

Escobar (3.00 York)

Course-and-distance winner who was a head second to stablemate Blue For You last year. Enjoys a 10lb pull and although not at his best this year, the David O'Meara-trained veteran has shaped with some promise on his last two starts.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Escobar15:00 York
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: David O'Meara

Eyecatcher

Twilight Romance (2.25 York)

Striking course-and-distance win on penultimate start and can make the most of a good draw for trainer John Quinn.
Mark Brown

Silk
Twilight Romance14:25 York
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

Newmarket nap

Akhu Najla (3.00 York)

Has a big race like this in him and has thrived in his recent work on the Limekilns for Roger Varian.
David Milnes

Silk
Akhu Najla15:00 York
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Relief Rally (1.50 York)

Runner-up in the Queen Mary, gained compensation at Newbury and can make it four wins from five starts.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Relief Rally13:50 York
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Dark horse

Darkness (3.00 York)

Latest win came on his only start under Neil Callan, who he is reunited with, on good to firm at Newmarket before a respectable frontrunning fourth in the Golden Mile, suggesting he has every chance if replicating those recent efforts.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Darkness15:00 York
View Racecard
Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: David O'Meara

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

Published on 23 August 2023
