Paul Kealy's play of the day at York's Ebor festival on Thursday

Point Lynas

3.00 York

Fifth of 16 in the 7f nursery at this meeting in 2021, Point Lynas won a 14-runner three-year-old handicap at the 2022 meeting but was disqualified and placed second for causing interference, while on his only other start at the track he was a head second of 16 at this season's Dante meeting.

That run boosts his chances as the form has worked out incredibly well. Winner Croupier finished second next time to Witch Hunter in the Buckingham Palace, while third-placed Northern Express finished third in that Royal Ascot heat before winning another handicap at York and then finishing a close fourth in the International at Ascot.

Fourth-placed Astro King was another to disappoint but bounced back to run a nose second in the John Smith's Cup, and the fifth, Blue For You, who won this race last year, stormed home over this course and distance after also running below par in the Hunt Cup.

There have been four other subsequent winners to emerge from the race, including the sixth and seventh, and Point Lynas, who has been freshened up since Ascot (won first time out this season) will have been primed for this.

Point Lynas 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.