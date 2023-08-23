The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at York, Stratford and Fontwell on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Relief Rally (1.50 York)

Beat a couple of these rivals in the Queen Mary and backed up that Royal Ascot second when an impressive three-length winner of the 20-runner Super Sprint last time. Relief Rally travelled like an extra furlong wouldn't be an issue at Newbury and given that she made a successful debut on soft ground over 5f Windsor in April, the step up to 6f on quick ground should be fine. Relief Rally demonstrated her versatility when winning on good ground at Salisbury and was a nose away from being unbeaten in four starts, having been in front before and after the line at the royal meeting. The last William Haggas-trained sprinter to win the Lowther, Besharah, was placed in the Queen Mary en route to scoring on the Knavesmire and Relief Rally should do the same. Flora Of Bermuda boosted the Queen Mary form by winning on her next start at Glorious Goodwood but has nearly five lengths to find on with Relief Rally while Beautiful Diamond has two lengths to find on the Ascot run.

Hang In There (2.40 Stratford)

Classy handicap hurdler who excelled when belatedly switched to chasing at the age of eight by Emma Lavelle last season, winning five of his eight starts over fences. Hang In There landed the Grade 2 'Rising Stars' Novices' Chase at Wincanton on good to firm ground last November and, after a couple of runs over hurdles, made a decent return to chasing when third in last month's Summer Plate. The soft ground at Market Rasen was slower than ideal for Hang In There, who was beaten only by subsequent winners Born Famous and Courtland. Hang In There was dropped 1lb for that excellent effort on unsuitable conditions and, with Joe Anderson taking off 5lb instead of Dylan Whelan's 7lb, he is only 1lb worse off in a much weaker race here. Hang In There is topweight, but the nine-year-old has successfully given weight all round on both of his previous visits to Stratford and can extend his unbeaten record at the track.

My Gift To You (5.05 Fontwell)

Progressed rapidly since leaving Paul Webber's yard, making a winning handicap and stable debut for James Owen at Southwell last month. My Gift To You followed up that win over hurdles with a successful chasing debut a week later at Worcester and the form is already working out. Can't Beat History was 24 lengths behind My Gift To You at Worcester and won his next start at Market Rasen by 14 lengths. A 10lb rise therefore, may not be enough to prevent My Gift To You completing the hat-trick and Caoilin Quinn, who has already ridden a winner at Fontwell this season, is a good booking for this conditional jockey's event.

