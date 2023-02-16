These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today
The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.
Flann (3.45 Leicester)
13 tips
Has won over 2m4f here and good C&D second latest; strong contender
Lone Star (3.20 Newcastle)
11 tips
Easy 2m4f win at Ayr on Tuesday and goes unpenalised; major player if seeing out the trip
You Wear It Well (2.25 Sandown)
10 tips
Clear second in the Challow most recently; improving mare who commands major respect
Stumptown (4.10 Sandown)
9 tips
Rare runner here for his Irish trainer and he won very easily at Thurles last time
Closeness (7.00 Chelmsford)
9 tips
Couple of encouraging classified efforts for new yard this year; turn looks near
