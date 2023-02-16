Racing Post logo
These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

Did you know?

Bets can be placed with our seven integrated bookmakers directly from this article by tapping the odds buttons. Tap here for more information.

Flann (3.45 Leicester)

13 tips

Has won over 2m4f here and good C&D second latest; strong contender

Lone Star (3.20 Newcastle)

11 tips

Easy 2m4f win at Ayr on Tuesday and goes unpenalised; major player if seeing out the trip

You Wear It Well (2.25 Sandown)

10 tips

Clear second in the Challow most recently; improving mare who commands major respect

Stumptown (4.10 Sandown)

9 tips

Rare runner here for his Irish trainer and he won very easily at Thurles last time

Closeness (7.00 Chelmsford)

9 tips

Couple of encouraging classified efforts for new yard this year; turn looks near

Published on 16 February 2023
