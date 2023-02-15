The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Sandown and Leicester on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

(2.25 Sandown)

This race looks tailor-made for this Jamie Snowden-trained six-year-old, who produced a fine run to finish second to Hermes Allen when stepping up in class in the Challow Hurdle at Newbury in December. The mare has a solid profile, winning three of her five career starts and finishing second in the other two, so connections should be full of confidence for this Grade 2 contest. Her Challow effort was a career-best based on Racing Post Ratings as she recorded a figure of 134 and proved she has no issues with the longer trip. Conditions should suit once more and Snowden has form in this race, having landed the prize in 2021 with Anythingforlove.

(2.35 Leicester)

Ben Buie is a dual course-and-distance winner for trainer Martin Keighley and the nine-year-old has a big opportunity to improve his record at the track as he bids for a third win on the bounce. He's been a model of consistency for the yard, winning three of his four starts this term, and last time out he was an impressive winner at Fakenham when defying a 3lb rise. His jumping that day was solid and he has become quite the performer over 2m, with four of his five wins all coming over this distance. If this form continues, he will be difficult to stop.

(4.45 Sandown)

Dan Skelton's yard are in red-hot form and this run can continue with the consistent Missed Tee, who is chasing a hat-trick. The daughter of Fame And Glory will have no problems with the ground or distance in this race, having won on good to soft at Uttoxeter in December and followed that up with an improving performance over further at Hereford last month. She's open to improvement based on what she has produced so far, so there's every chance she can back it up with another win.

Read these next:

For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.