Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

(1.15 Sandown)

Possibly flattered when finishing on the heels of much higher-rated rivals in a Listed race at Musselburgh, but could prove very well treated off just 105 today.

Steve Mason

The Punt nap

(2.25 Sandown)

Impressive in the Challow Hurdle when second to Hermes Allen and has been a consistent performer for the yard, winning three of her five starts.

Liam Headd

Speed figures

(3.35 Sandown)

Promising runner-up on debut over course and distance in December. Earned decent figures and can go one better.

Dave Edwards

West Country nap

(3.45 Leicester)

A good second when conceding two stone over course and distance last time. Will like this ground.

James Stevens

Eyecatcher

(3.10 Leicester)

This point-to-point winner makes his chasing debut for new connections after his best hurdling effort.

David Toft

Dark horse

(Sandown 4.10)

Races off the same mark and over a similar trip to when last successful for a stable back among the winners.

Craig Thake

