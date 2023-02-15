Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Freddy Robinson (1.15 Sandown)

Possibly flattered when finishing on the heels of much higher-rated rivals in a Listed race at Musselburgh, but could prove very well treated off just 105 today.
Steve Mason

The Punt nap

You Wear It Well (2.25 Sandown)

Impressive in the Challow Hurdle when second to Hermes Allen and has been a consistent performer for the yard, winning three of her five starts.
Liam Headd

Speed figures

Immortal (3.35 Sandown)

Promising runner-up on debut over course and distance in December. Earned decent figures and can go one better.
Dave Edwards

West Country nap

Flann (3.45 Leicester)

A good second when conceding two stone over course and distance last time. Will like this ground.
James Stevens

Eyecatcher

Ya Know Yaseff (3.10 Leicester)

This point-to-point winner makes his chasing debut for new connections after his best hurdling effort.
David Toft

Dark horse

Keep Wondering (Sandown 4.10)

Races off the same mark and over a similar trip to when last successful for a stable back among the winners.
Craig Thake

Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing 

Published on 15 February 2023
