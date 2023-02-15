Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
Freddy Robinson (1.15 Sandown)
Possibly flattered when finishing on the heels of much higher-rated rivals in a Listed race at Musselburgh, but could prove very well treated off just 105 today.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
You Wear It Well (2.25 Sandown)
Impressive in the Challow Hurdle when second to Hermes Allen and has been a consistent performer for the yard, winning three of her five starts.
Liam Headd
Speed figures
Immortal (3.35 Sandown)
Promising runner-up on debut over course and distance in December. Earned decent figures and can go one better.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Flann (3.45 Leicester)
A good second when conceding two stone over course and distance last time. Will like this ground.
James Stevens
Eyecatcher
Ya Know Yaseff (3.10 Leicester)
This point-to-point winner makes his chasing debut for new connections after his best hurdling effort.
David Toft
Dark horse
Keep Wondering (Sandown 4.10)
Races off the same mark and over a similar trip to when last successful for a stable back among the winners.
Craig Thake
Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing
