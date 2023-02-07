These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

Miladygrace (4.45 Market Rasen)

10 tips

Took a crashing fall early on at Warwick latest but very much a contender if over that

Pleasant Man (4.30 Taunton)

9 tips

Short-headed on last week's handicap debut at Exeter and strong claims off same mark here

Hugos New Horse (1.45 Market Rasen)

9 tips

Handles all ground; three 2m wins and should stay 2m4f; good chance of the four-timer

Walking On Clouds (5.30 Wolverhampton)

9 tips

Progressing at a rate of knots and still looks on a dangerous mark; leading contender

Holetown Hero (2.00 Taunton)

8 tips

Comfortable win here in December and should be fine now back up in trip; strong claims

