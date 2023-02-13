These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

(3.00 Plumpton)

A good hurdler and looks like he is getting his act together over fences for an in-form yard.

(7.00 Wolverhampton)

Usually consistent and bids to back up a victory at this track last time.

(3.45 Catterick)

Signs of a revival when fifth last time and has a good chance if building on that.

(3.15 Catterick)

Smart sort who was back to winning ways with an impressive success at Sedgefield last time.

(2.00 Plumpton)

Three-time winner over hurdles last year and placed off his current mark a fortnight ago.

