Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's best bets

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Racing Post staff

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Catterick

3.15: El Muchacho

With a record of 2-2 in handicaps and substance to his form, El Muchacho looks capable of completing the hat-trick. Last year's runner-up First Impression is second choice, ahead of Fruit N Nut.
Steve Boow

Plumpton

3.30: Prince Imperial

Le Patron ran well in defeat behind Thirtyfourstitches over C&D on his British debut and has plenty of scope to improve past his old rival today but he's untested on ground quicker than soft. Of greater interest is talented Flat stayer Prince Imperial , who has been placed in two 2m novice hurdles here this winter and ought to be very well suited by today's longer trip. Kotmask also makes appeal.
Chris Wilson

Wolverhampton

8.30: Dark Trooper

All four arrive in good nick but Ed Walker's improving Dark Trooper showed a good turn of foot when scoring at Kempton last time and can make light of a 6lb rise in the weights. Comedian Leader saw her winning run come to an end at Newcastle but she wasn't seen to best effect there and is feared most ahead of handicap debutant Berkshire Phantom.
Peter Entwistle

Read these next: 

Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Richard Birch has two bankers on a big-field card 

Tom Segal had a 16-1 winner on Saturday - get 50% off for three months  

Sign up here

Published on 13 February 2023Last updated 07:00, 13 February 2023
icon
more inNap of the day
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inNap of the day