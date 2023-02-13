Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Catterick

3.15:

With a record of 2-2 in handicaps and substance to his form, El Muchacho looks capable of completing the hat-trick. Last year's runner-up First Impression is second choice, ahead of Fruit N Nut.

Steve Boow

Plumpton

3.30:

Le Patron ran well in defeat behind Thirtyfourstitches over C&D on his British debut and has plenty of scope to improve past his old rival today but he's untested on ground quicker than soft. Of greater interest is talented Flat stayer Prince Imperial , who has been placed in two 2m novice hurdles here this winter and ought to be very well suited by today's longer trip. Kotmask also makes appeal.

Chris Wilson

Wolverhampton

8.30:

All four arrive in good nick but Ed Walker's improving Dark Trooper showed a good turn of foot when scoring at Kempton last time and can make light of a 6lb rise in the weights. Comedian Leader saw her winning run come to an end at Newcastle but she wasn't seen to best effect there and is feared most ahead of handicap debutant Berkshire Phantom.

Peter Entwistle

