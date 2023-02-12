Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Eyecatcher
Dark Trooper (8.30 Wolverhampton)
Improving fast and a 6lb rise for Kempton victory last month shouldn't stop him landing his hat-trick.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
El Muchacho (3.15 Catterick)
Has risen 15lb in the ratings for winning his first two starts in handicap company but could still be a step or two ahead of the assessor.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
En Coeur (2.00 Plumpton)
Returns to his preferred trip having failed to stay last time out. Has form figures of 21121 over this course and distance, and a 7lb higher mark than for his last win shouldn't stop him going close again.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Klitschkox (2.30 Plumpton)
Well beaten Newbury runner-up last time but earned decent figures and could step up on that effort.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Teasing Georgia (4.00 Plumpton)
Encouraging handicap debut at Catterick last time out and should go well here provided she acts on the quicker ground.
Rob Sutton
