Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(8.30 Wolverhampton)

Improving fast and a 6lb rise for Kempton victory last month shouldn't stop him landing his hat-trick.

Steffan Edwards

Handicappers' nap

(3.15 Catterick)

Has risen 15lb in the ratings for winning his first two starts in handicap company but could still be a step or two ahead of the assessor.

Steve Mason

The Punt nap

(2.00 Plumpton)

Returns to his preferred trip having failed to stay last time out. Has form figures of 21121 over this course and distance, and a 7lb higher mark than for his last win shouldn't stop him going close again.

Harry Wilson

Speed figures

(2.30 Plumpton)

Well beaten Newbury runner-up last time but earned decent figures and could step up on that effort.

Dave Edwards

Dark horse

(4.00 Plumpton)

Encouraging handicap debut at Catterick last time out and should go well here provided she acts on the quicker ground.

Rob Sutton

Read these next:

For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.