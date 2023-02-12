Racing Post logo
TippingToday's top tips

Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Dark Trooper (8.30 Wolverhampton)
Improving fast and a 6lb rise for Kempton victory last month shouldn't stop him landing his hat-trick.
Steffan Edwards

Handicappers' nap

El Muchacho (3.15 Catterick)
Has risen 15lb in the ratings for winning his first two starts in handicap company but could still be a step or two ahead of the assessor.
Steve Mason

The Punt nap

En Coeur (2.00 Plumpton)
Returns to his preferred trip having failed to stay last time out. Has form figures of 21121 over this course and distance, and a 7lb higher mark than for his last win shouldn't stop him going close again.
Harry Wilson

Speed figures

Klitschkox (2.30 Plumpton)
Well beaten Newbury runner-up last time but earned decent figures and could step up on that effort.
Dave Edwards

Dark horse

Teasing Georgia (4.00 Plumpton)
Encouraging handicap debut at Catterick last time out and should go well here provided she acts on the quicker ground.
Rob Sutton

Published on 12 February 2023Last updated 18:14, 12 February 2023
