Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch has three bankers in his perm

Course-and-distance scorers and stand out in Wolverhampton’s apprentice handicap (5.30), leg one of the Placepot.

Kenstone ran well at Lingfield last time, a track where he has never graced the winner’s enclosure, while Won Love brings rock-solid recent Dunstall Park form to the 0-55 table. Both are well drawn in stalls six and seven respectively.

is fancied to complete a hat-trick for Craig Lidster in the 7f handicap (6.00), while can resume winning ways in the 5f handicap (6.30).

It may prove best to focus on May Night and Abnaa in a fiercely competitive 1m½f handicap (7.00).

May Night ran as well as he has ever done when fitted with first-time cheekpieces at Kempton last time, while the hat-trick-seeking Abnaa arrives in career-best form.

, another chasing a treble after two impressive Newcastle victories, appeals in the 1m1½f handicap for three-year-olds (7.30), with the less exposed included for back-up.

The Roger Varian-trained looks a promising sort, and should be able to give weight all round in the 1m1½f novice stakes (8.00) following a decisive Newcastle debut success.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.30

4 Kenstone

5 Won Love

6.00

8 Tollerton Forest

6.30

4 Cariad Angel

7.00

3 May Night

7 Abnaa

7.30

1 Mint Edition

5 Quizlet

8.00

1 Glen Buck

2x1x1x2x2x1 = 8 lines

