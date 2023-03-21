The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . .

Alnadam (3.35 Haydock)

A formerly useful chaser, Dan Skelton’s charge had been out of sorts until showing much more on his second start since reverting to hurdles, when a good third in a better race than this last time. The assessor nudged him up 1lb to 121 but that won’t calm the storm if this ex-140s horse is on the way back, and Tristan Durrell’s claim more than cancels out the rise in any case. Having proved the fire still burns, and running off a nice 44-day break, he’s too well-handicapped to ignore.

The Imposter (5.00 Ffos Las)

What’s been your favourite race of the season so far? No doubt a few of the 28 races run at Cheltenham last week would figure, with the Mares’ Hurdle getting plenty of votes, and it’s doubtful the 4.20 at Ffos Las on November 6 would prove overly popular. However, the subsequent efforts of the eight finishers in that 0-100 hurdle have been quite extraordinary. The winner landed his next four, the runner-up subsequently won, the third has gone in four times since, the fourth has won, the sixth has bagged three races and even the penultimate horse home, beaten over forty lengths, won next time out. It’s a gift that continues to give and Nigel Hawke’s six-year-old, the third home that day, can notch his fifth subsequent victory by shrugging off a 6lb rise for taking a well-contested race last time, beating a subsequent winner.

Escapeandevade (5.20 Haydock)

If the top end of the forecast proves correct the ground will have softened considerably by the time the tape goes up and it can pay to side with this proven heavy-ground performer. Off the mark on his second start over fences, he bombed out next time on his first start racing right-handed under rules. Given a mini-break subsequently, he can get back on track here and confirm the initial promise of those earlier chase outings.