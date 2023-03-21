Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Bannow Bay Boy (1.30 Ffos Las)
Lightly raced, open to further improvement and has the assistance of a conditional jockey who has been seen to good effect on the yard's multiple scorer Ivetwiggedit.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Alnadam (3.35 Haydock)
Had been out of sorts until showing much more when third in a better race than this last time. Once rated in the 140s and is too well handicapped to ignore with only a 1lb rise.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
The Questioner (4.10 Haydock)
Has made a pleasing start to his chasing career and will appreciate this test of stamina.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Hurlerontheditch (3.35 Haydock)
Lightly raced but promising and the form of Chepstow third looks good. Can progress on his handicap debut here.
James Stevens
Eyecatcher
No Cruise Yet (4.10 Haydock)
Fine effort in the Eider Chase last time and fancied to go well in this weaker company.
David Toft
Dark horse
Grey Diamond (5.20 Haydock)
Good third at Cheltenham in November and backed that up at Sandown last time when looking likely winner until falling two out.
Kevin Riddle
