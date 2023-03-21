Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

(1.30 Ffos Las)

Lightly raced, open to further improvement and has the assistance of a conditional jockey who has been seen to good effect on the yard's multiple scorer Ivetwiggedit.

Steve Mason

Bannow Bay Boy 13:30 Ffos Las View Racecard

The Punt nap

(3.35 Haydock)

Had been out of sorts until showing much more when third in a better race than this last time. Once rated in the 140s and is too well handicapped to ignore with only a 1lb rise.

Richard Russell

Alnadam 15:35 Haydock View Racecard

Speed figures

(4.10 Haydock)

Has made a pleasing start to his chasing career and will appreciate this test of stamina.

Dave Edwards

The Questioner 16:10 Haydock View Racecard

West Country nap

(3.35 Haydock)

Lightly raced but promising and the form of Chepstow third looks good. Can progress on his handicap debut here.

James Stevens

Hurlerontheditch 15:35 Haydock View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(4.10 Haydock)

Fine effort in the Eider Chase last time and fancied to go well in this weaker company.

David Toft

No Cruise Yet 16:10 Haydock View Racecard

Dark horse

(5.20 Haydock)

Good third at Cheltenham in November and backed that up at Sandown last time when looking likely winner until falling two out.

Kevin Riddle

Grey Diamond 17:20 Haydock View Racecard

