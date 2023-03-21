Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Bannow Bay Boy (1.30 Ffos Las)

Lightly raced, open to further improvement and has the assistance of a conditional jockey who has been seen to good effect on the yard's multiple scorer Ivetwiggedit.
Steve Mason


Bannow Bay Boy13:30 Ffos Las

Jky: Cameron Iles (10lb)Tnr: Tom Lacey

The Punt nap

Alnadam (3.35 Haydock)

Had been out of sorts until showing much more when third in a better race than this last time. Once rated in the 140s and is too well handicapped to ignore with only a 1lb rise.  
Richard Russell


Alnadam15:35 Haydock

Jky: Tristan Durrell (5lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton

Speed figures

The Questioner (4.10 Haydock)

Has made a pleasing start to his chasing career and will appreciate this test of stamina.
Dave Edwards


The Questioner16:10 Haydock

Jky: Henry Brooke (-lb)Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

West Country nap

Hurlerontheditch (3.35 Haydock)

Lightly raced but promising and the form of Chepstow third looks good. Can progress on his handicap debut here.
James Stevens


Hurlerontheditch15:35 Haydock

Jky: David Bass (-lb)Tnr: Kim Bailey

Eyecatcher

No Cruise Yet (4.10 Haydock)

Fine effort in the Eider Chase last time and fancied to go well in this weaker company.
David Toft


No Cruise Yet16:10 Haydock

Jky: Jonathan England (-lb)Tnr: Sam England

Dark horse

Grey Diamond (5.20 Haydock)

Good third at Cheltenham in November and backed that up at Sandown last time when looking likely winner until falling two out.
Kevin Riddle


Grey Diamond17:20 Haydock

Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies (-lb)Tnr: Sam Thomas

Signposts: key pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Published on 21 March 2023Last updated 18:28, 21 March 2023
icon
