The Punt Acca: Owen Goulding's three horse racing tips at Wetherby on Monday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Monday . . .

(2.05 Wetherby)

A change of tactics over 3m at Wetherby last month seemed to work the oracle for Chris Cool, who produced a career-best Racing Post Rating of 107 when finishing second in the first-time cheekpieces. That was much more like it and it is somewhat surprising that the handicapper has reacted by dropping him 4lb. He finds himself in calmer waters today and his co-trainers are in rampant form in recent weeks, winning with five of their last 14 runners. Down slightly in trip, he can get off the mark at the third attempt over fences.

(3.15 Wetherby)

This fascinating contest is over 3m7f and Geryville, who tanked into a 3m3½f handicap at Market Rasen on Boxing Day, should relish this marathon test. After that Market Rasen second, he was beaten just a length back there last time over 3m and he reappears off just 2lb higher today. Brian Hughes retains his place in the saddle and Micky Hammond's string are in excellent form at present. He does not have the best of strike rates, but that should be improved here.

(3.50 Wetherby)

Having won in France for Daniela Mele, Kadex was disappointing in his opening three starts for Lucy Wadham earlier this season. His fortunes turned around at Doncaster, however, when a step up to 3m made all the difference. He stayed on powerfully and was beaten just over a length, with the third left trailing ten lengths behind. The form rates well as a result and with Eddie Edge's claim effectively meaning he is 7lb lower today, he should be tough to beat.

