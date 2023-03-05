Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Prydwen (7.00 Wolverhampton)
Got stuck behind weakening rivals when down the field on his return from a break last time and wasn't disgraced in the circumstances.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Nolton Cross (7.00 Wolverhampton)
A course-and-distance winner last month; he is improving and can continue to defy the handicapper.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Kadex (3.50 Wetherby)
Best run since joining Lucy Wadham when second on his first try of 3m at Doncaster in January and is effectively 7lb lower with Eddie Edge's claim in mind.
Owen Goulding
Handicappers' nap
Innisfree Lad (3.15 Wetherby)
Escapes a penalty for his easy Hereford win and should make a bold bid to follow up for his in-form yard.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
Geryville (3.15 Wetherby)
This looks an ideal chance to get his head in front. The extra distance should suit and champion jockey Brian Hughes keeps the ride on him.
Kevin Riddle
West Country nap
Fame And Concrete (3.50 Wetherby)
Disappointed last time but retains potential at this distance. Chances will improve if forecast rain arrives.
James Stevens
