Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

(7.00 Wolverhampton)

Got stuck behind weakening rivals when down the field on his return from a break last time and wasn't disgraced in the circumstances.

Marcus Buckland

Speed figures

(7.00 Wolverhampton)

A course-and-distance winner last month; he is improving and can continue to defy the handicapper.

Dave Edwards

The Punt nap

(3.50 Wetherby)

Best run since joining Lucy Wadham when second on his first try of 3m at Doncaster in January and is effectively 7lb lower with Eddie Edge's claim in mind.

Owen Goulding

Handicappers' nap

(3.15 Wetherby)

Escapes a penalty for his easy Hereford win and should make a bold bid to follow up for his in-form yard.

Steve Mason

Dark horse

(3.15 Wetherby)

This looks an ideal chance to get his head in front. The extra distance should suit and champion jockey Brian Hughes keeps the ride on him.

Kevin Riddle

West Country nap

(3.50 Wetherby)

Disappointed last time but retains potential at this distance. Chances will improve if forecast rain arrives.

James Stevens

