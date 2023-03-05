Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Prydwen (7.00 Wolverhampton)

Got stuck behind weakening rivals when down the field on his return from a break last time and wasn't disgraced in the circumstances.
Marcus Buckland

Speed figures

Nolton Cross (7.00 Wolverhampton)

A course-and-distance winner last month; he is improving and can continue to defy the handicapper.
Dave Edwards

The Punt nap

Kadex (3.50 Wetherby)

Best run since joining Lucy Wadham when second on his first try of 3m at Doncaster in January and is effectively 7lb lower with Eddie Edge's claim in mind.
Owen Goulding

Handicappers' nap

Innisfree Lad (3.15 Wetherby)

Escapes a penalty for his easy Hereford win and should make a bold bid to follow up for his in-form yard.
Steve Mason

Dark horse

Geryville (3.15 Wetherby)

This looks an ideal chance to get his head in front. The extra distance should suit and champion jockey Brian Hughes keeps the ride on him.
Kevin Riddle

West Country nap

Fame And Concrete (3.50 Wetherby)

Disappointed last time but retains potential at this distance. Chances will improve if forecast rain arrives.
James Stevens

Published on 5 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 5 March 2023
