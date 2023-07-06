The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Newton Abbot and Sandown on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday . . .

Dream Composer (1.55 Sandown)

This five-year-old failed to stay six furlongs last time when well down the field in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot, but has been a force at the minimum trip this season and can bounce back in the 5f handicap. Five of the son of Dream Ahead's career wins have come at this trip, including at Goodwood and Newmarket on rain-softened ground earlier in the summer. He is only 3lb higher than his last winning mark and the weather looks to have come in his favour, too.

Nazalan (2.30 Sandown)

The Listed Dragon Stakes looks more open than the betting suggests and the Sean Woods-trained juvenile may just make his previous track experience count. The son of Starspangledbanner progressed from a solid third on his debut when an impressive two-length winner over course and distance in June. While likely favourite Born To Rock could be hard to beat if repeating her Yarmouth debut win, the form of that contest has not worked out well and the runner-up to Nazalan last time has gone on to win subsequently.

Coolnaugh Haze (3.40 Newton Abbot)

The five-year-old has been a model of consistency throughout the summer and still looks like he is well handicapped to be rewarded for that in the 2m1f handicap hurdle. He is a horse who tends to do his best work towards the end of races, and once again caught the eye when a staying-on at Worcester last month when losing a shoe. The step up in trip by a furlongs looks like it should play in his favour and he goes off the same mark of 111 in this.

Read these next:

Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Haydock Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £100k guaranteed pool

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.