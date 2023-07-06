Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Newmarket nap

Ibrahimovic (3.30 Doncaster)

The classy grey deserves to get his head in front after some near misses for Michael Bell and has been in good form on the Peat Moss gallop of late.
David Milnes

Silk
Ibrahimovic15:30 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Michael Bell

The Punt nap

Nazalan (2.30 Sandown)

Impressed when breaking maiden over course-and-distance on last start and that has been boosted with the second winning subsequently.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Nazalan14:30 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: S Woods

Handicappers' nap

Pure Angel (2.55 Doncaster)

Unexposed sort who shaped better than the result at York last time, unfavourably drawn and seeming stretched by the trip. Drops back to five furlongs now and remains capable of better.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Pure Angel14:55 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: James Horton

Eyecatcher

Riversway (2.55 Doncaster)

Progressive sprinter who's 4-7 over 5f and won cosily at Haydock last time, form that's working out.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Riversway14:55 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Julie Camacho

Speed figures

Miss Cynthia (4.50 Sandown)

Pulled well clear of the third when second at Yarmouth a week ago and her determined attitude can reap rewards.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Miss Cynthia16:50 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Dark horse

Hoots Toots (5.25 Sandown)

Had a good 2022 and kicked off this season with a win at Thirsk in April. Struggled on testing ground last time at Doncaster but should go well after a break.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Hoots Toots17:25 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Miss Amy Collier (3lb)Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's action 

Published on 6 July 2023Last updated 18:40, 6 July 2023
