Haydock Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £100k guaranteed pool

The Tote's £100,000 guarantee meeting is Haydock rather than Sandown and that probably makes sense given the field sizes at the latter.

The opening three-year-old handicap (6.05) is a bit of a head-scratcher, but Lady Of Arabia won well over course and distance last time and looks fairly treated off just 3lb higher, while the consistent Arkenstaar might be able to get a little closer to her this time.

You can make cases for all six in the next (6.40), but Stage Show is dropping in class and going up to a trip he should get for a stable in cracking form, so he's first on the list. Swift Hawk has shown enough in three runs to suggest he can be competitive off his opening mark.

The well-bred Expensive Queen might be a warm order for the next (7.15), but I'll take a chance and bank on Beveragino , who was third in what looks a fair maiden at Beverley (fourth not beaten far in Chesham and fifth won next time).

In the fourth leg (7.50) Young Fire has crept right back up the handicap but his Haydock form figures of 711314531 have to make him interesting. Paws For Thought had plenty in his favour at Chester last time but did it well so he goes in too.

Poet Master has a big penalty to deal with in the following novice (8.25), but he was very well fancied on his belated debut when winning in impressive style and should at least make the first three.

That just leaves a Class 5 handicap (9.00) to solve, and the none-too-confident suggestions would be consistent pair Danzart and Covert Mission .

Haydock Placepot perm

6.05

3 Lady Of Arabia

6 Arkenstaar

6.40

2 Swift Hawk

3 Stage Show

7.15

1 Beveragino

7.50

4 Paws For Thought

5 Young Fire

8.25

2 Poet Master

9.00

2 Danzart

3 Covert Mission

2x2x1x2x1x2=16 lines

