The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Musselburgh on Friday evening

Three horses to include in treble from Musselburgh on Friday. . .

Autumn Return (5.05 Musselburgh)

This Ruth Jefferson-trained seven-year-old tends to save her best fresh and can go well in the Lady Buttons Series Final. The mare has plenty of experience over hurdles, but registered a career-best Racing Post Rating when cosily scoring over course and distance in late November. She then suffered two defeats and has been dropped a 1lb for finishing third at Catterick last time. She's just 2lb above her last winning mark and her rider Brian Hughes is in flying form.

Golden Maverick (5.40 Musselburgh)

This Jamie Snowden-trained four-year-old is all the rage for the Grey Bomber Series Final and it's easy to see why. Having only raced three times over jumps, he has improved with each run and took a great step forward when a five-length winner at Haydock on his latest start. He didn't jump fluently that day, but a stronger pace in handicap company should help him in that department and he could be capable of far more than his rating of 107 suggests.

Cuban Cigar (6.40 Musselburgh)

Cuban Cigar landed this Go North Series Final last year and looks well placed for a bold show again. He landed another course success in November and took another big step forward when third in the Scottish County Hurdle behind Afadil, who boosted the form when fifth in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. A poor run at Doncaster last time has seen him drop to a mark of 114, and the 5lb claim of Alan Doyle is a plus.

Read more . . .

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Musselburgh on Friday

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Front Runner is our latest email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content