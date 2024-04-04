Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Autumn Return (5.05 Musselburgh)

Posted a career-best RPR when scoring over course and distance in November and the Ruth Jefferson-trained mare looks weighted to go well off just a 2lb higher mark.
Steve Mason

Eyecatcher

Gogo Yubari (5.15 Lingfield)

Rhys Clutterbuck, who's ridden this filly on each of her previous three visits to Lingfield when winning twice and finishing runner-up once, is back aboard, and a likely good gallop should suit her back over 5f.
Steffan Edwards 

The Punt nap

Cuban Cigar (6.40 Musselburgh)

Landed this Go North series final last year and ran another cracker at the track, when third in the Scottish County Hurdle in February. A very reliable sort for Lucinda Russell and Alan Doyle claims a useful 5lb.
Matt Rennie 

Speed figures

Goguenard (1.40 Fontwell)

Has won three of his four starts since returning from a near year-long absence and can continue to make up for lost time.
Dave Edwards

Dark horse

Spit Spot (5.05 Musselburgh) 

Made an encouraging handicap debut when second at Doncaster on heavy ground last month. Flat form and pedigree suggest she is worth a go over this longer trip.
Rob Sutton

West Country

Yalla Habibi (2.40 Fontwell)

Was badly hampered by a loose horse when narrowly beaten in a better race at Hereford last time. Should be tough to beat and Harry Cobden rides.
James Stevens

Published on 4 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:54, 4 April 2024

