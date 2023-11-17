Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

ll Ridoto (2.20 Cheltenham)

Much improved for the fitting of cheekpieces when landing a valuable handicap on the New course in January and, with Freddie Gingell taking off 5lb, will take all the beating if in similar form here.

Steve Mason

Il Ridoto 14:20 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Eyecatcher

Willem Twee (3.11 Lingfield)

Quickened up well to win at Kempton last time and is fast developing into a smart sprinter on the all-weather. This is a step up in class, but James Fanshawe's four-year-old looks up to the task.

Steffan Edwards

Willem Twee 15:11 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: James Fanshawe

West Country nap

Placenet (2.55 Cheltenham)

Has some smart form over staying trips in France and could be extremely well handicapped on first start for David Pipe. Will handle the ground if forecast rain arrives.

James Stevens

Placenet 14:55 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

The Punt nap

The Real Whacker (2.20 Cheltenham)

Capped a brilliant novice chasing season with victory at this track in the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival. Form has been well franked since and his class can help him defy 12st.

Matt Rennie

The Real Whacker 14:20 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Patrick Neville

Speed figures

Judicial Law (2.55 Cheltenham)

Has been the epitome of consistency this season and this admirably tough six-year-old can bag his fourth success of the campaign.

Dave Edwards







Judicial Law 14:55 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Dark horse

Real Steel (2.55 Cheltenham)

Potential handicap blot having not run in a hurdle race since 2018 and has fitness edge on main rivals having run respectably in the Munster National recently. Non-staying sixth in the Gold Cup in 2020 so clearly likes the course.

Robbie Wilders

Real Steel 14:55 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: E McNamara

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

