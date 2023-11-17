Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
ll Ridoto (2.20 Cheltenham)
Much improved for the fitting of cheekpieces when landing a valuable handicap on the New course in January and, with Freddie Gingell taking off 5lb, will take all the beating if in similar form here.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Willem Twee (3.11 Lingfield)
Quickened up well to win at Kempton last time and is fast developing into a smart sprinter on the all-weather. This is a step up in class, but James Fanshawe's four-year-old looks up to the task.
Steffan Edwards
West Country nap
Placenet (2.55 Cheltenham)
Has some smart form over staying trips in France and could be extremely well handicapped on first start for David Pipe. Will handle the ground if forecast rain arrives.
James Stevens
The Punt nap
The Real Whacker (2.20 Cheltenham)
Capped a brilliant novice chasing season with victory at this track in the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival. Form has been well franked since and his class can help him defy 12st.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Judicial Law (2.55 Cheltenham)
Has been the epitome of consistency this season and this admirably tough six-year-old can bag his fourth success of the campaign.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Real Steel (2.55 Cheltenham)
Potential handicap blot having not run in a hurdle race since 2018 and has fitness edge on main rivals having run respectably in the Munster National recently. Non-staying sixth in the Gold Cup in 2020 so clearly likes the course.
Robbie Wilders
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
