The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips for Ayr, Newbury and Bath on Friday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

(3.00 Ayr)

The seven-year-old thrived when upped in trip again at Haydock last time and not even a 5lb rise in the weights can halt his progression. A winner at Wetherby earlier in the season, he was crying out for further in distance when denied by a length at this track over 2m½f on his penultimate start, but still managed to finish ahead of the reopposing Bass Rock. However, he dictated matters last time and eased to a four-length victory. His mark of 140 still looks workable and he has some class form in the book, finishing three lengths behind Jonbon in his novice hurdle days. Trainer Donald McCain and Brian Hughes hit the crossbar at Aintree last week, but have a prime chance to get back into top form.

(4.25 Newbury)

A handful of these are making their handicap debuts in a tricky three-year-old 7f handicap, but Lord Uhtred could be hard to pass if he continues the progression from his juvenile season. The son of Siyouni had a lovely improving profile last year, getting better with each run every time before ending that with an authoritative success at Kempton in late September. He did show signs of inexperience when jinking a few times on the track, but looked one who would mature over the winter, especially at this trip, and his trainer Charlie Hills has started to hit the ground running, operating at a 39 per cent strike-rate this month.

(6.25 Bath)

The Karl Burke-trained five-year-old blossomed into a genuine top-level contender last year and has been given the perfect task to make another winning return in the Lansdown Stakes. An authoritative winner of this contest a year ago, she did not win again but improved each time she ran, culminating when only beaten a short-neck in the Group 1 Prix de l'Abbaye de behind The Platinum Queen at Longchamp on Arc day. Not seen since, it is telling connections have kept her in training as she receives 3lb from her main rivals and looks to be the number one pick on jockey booking for Karl Burke, who is operating at a 24 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

