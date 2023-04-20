Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Speed figures
Snowy Clouds (4.10 Ayr)
Has achieved a higher speed rating on each outing this season and despite a penalty can make it four from five over fences.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
White Lavender (6.25 Bath)
Impressive winner of this race a year ago before progressing well, finishing runner-up in Group 1 company on her last start. Goes well fresh and this looks a perfect starting point again.
Matt Rennie
Handicappers' nap
Shelikesthelights (1.15 Ayr)
Has thrived since joining current yard and, although tacking tougher opposition, looks well-treated as she bids to complete a hat-trick of wins.
Steve Mason
West Country nap
Pure Theatre (5.00 Exeter)
Bounced back to form at Chepstow last time. Looks the one to beat here and handles this ground well.
James Stevens
Eyecatcher
Caragio (4.25 Newbury)
Bogged down by heavy ground in a Group 3 when last seen and can strike on this handicap debut.
Mark Brown
Dark horse
Union Flag (Cork 4.50)
Shaped with some promise in maidens last year. Improvement expected switching to handicap company and is bred to appreciate this step up in trip.
Jake Aldrich
'She has a massive chance on her form at this time last year' - Paul Kealy has four tips for Friday
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips for Ayr, Newbury and Bath on Friday
