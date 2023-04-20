Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

(4.10 Ayr)

Has achieved a higher speed rating on each outing this season and despite a penalty can make it four from five over fences.

Dave Edwards

Snowy Clouds 16:10 Ayr View Racecard

The Punt nap

(6.25 Bath)

Impressive winner of this race a year ago before progressing well, finishing runner-up in Group 1 company on her last start. Goes well fresh and this looks a perfect starting point again.

Matt Rennie

White Lavender 18:25 Bath View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(1.15 Ayr)

Has thrived since joining current yard and, although tacking tougher opposition, looks well-treated as she bids to complete a hat-trick of wins.

Steve Mason

Shelikesthelights 13:15 Ayr View Racecard

West Country nap

(5.00 Exeter)

Bounced back to form at Chepstow last time. Looks the one to beat here and handles this ground well.

James Stevens

Pure Theatre 17:00 Exeter View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(4.25 Newbury)

Bogged down by heavy ground in a Group 3 when last seen and can strike on this handicap debut.

Mark Brown

Caragio 16:25 Newbury View Racecard

Dark horse

(Cork 4.50)

Shaped with some promise in maidens last year. Improvement expected switching to handicap company and is bred to appreciate this step up in trip.

Jake Aldrich

Union Flag 16:50 Cork View Racecard

