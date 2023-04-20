Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

Snowy Clouds (4.10 Ayr)

Has achieved a higher speed rating on each outing this season and despite a penalty can make it four from five over fences.
Dave Edwards

Snowy Clouds16:10 Ayr
Jky: Sean Quinlan (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Richards

The Punt nap

White Lavender (6.25 Bath)

Impressive winner of this race a year ago before progressing well, finishing runner-up in Group 1 company on her last start. Goes well fresh and this looks a perfect starting point again.
Matt Rennie

White Lavender18:25 Bath
Jky: Clifford Lee (-lb)Tnr: K R Burke

Handicappers' nap

Shelikesthelights (1.15 Ayr)

Has thrived since joining current yard and, although tacking tougher opposition, looks well-treated as she bids to complete a hat-trick of wins.
Steve Mason

Shelikesthelights13:15 Ayr
Jky: Paddy Brennan (-lb)Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

West Country nap

Pure Theatre (5.00 Exeter)

Bounced back to form at Chepstow last time. Looks the one to beat here and handles this ground well.
James Stevens

Pure Theatre17:00 Exeter
Jky: Rex Dingle (-lb)Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Eyecatcher

Caragio (4.25 Newbury)

Bogged down by heavy ground in a Group 3 when last seen and can strike on this handicap debut.
Mark Brown

Caragio16:25 Newbury
Jky: Adam Kirby (-lb)Tnr: Roger Teal

Dark horse

Union Flag (Cork 4.50)

Shaped with some promise in maidens last year. Improvement expected switching to handicap company and is bred to appreciate this step up in trip.
Jake Aldrich

Union Flag16:50 Cork
Jky: Colin Keane (-lb)Tnr: Noel Meade

Published on 20 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 20 April 2023
