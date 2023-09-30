The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips on Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe day at Longchamp on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Darnation (1.50 Longchamp)

Karl Burke appears to have another promising filly in his ranks and the improving Darnation can strike on her first attempt in Group 1 company. The two-year-old daughter of Too Darn Hot has demonstrated huge improvement in her four runs, recording a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings when running out a wide-margin winner of the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster last time. She had no issues stepping up to a mile that day as she ran out a three-length scorer and it still feels like there's much more to come. All three of her wins have come on soft ground and if conditions are similar at Longchamp then she will certainly run another big race.

Hukum (3.05 Longchamp)

Ace Impact has long been the ante-post favourite for Europe's richest Flat race, but I've been keen on Hukum for some time and will be surprised if he's not right in the mix. This has been the long-term plan for the Owen Burrows-trained six-year-old and he will relish any conditions given he's ground versatile. Hukum has not been seen since winning the King George at Ascot in July, but his 64-day break is not a concern given he goes well when fresh – he won the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown after almost a year off the track – and has form figures of 11141111 on the back of breaks of 50 days or longer. His draw in stall 14 is a slight issue, but previous winners have won from there before and Hukum is in the form of his life.

Moss Tucker (4.25 Longchamp)

The Ken Condon-trained five-year-old has been a revelation for his yard and another top-level victory is not out of the question. Owned by the Charlie Bit Me Syndicate, Moss Tucker picked up some valuable experience in this race 12 months ago, finishing best of those drawn in double figures in fifth. He is drawn in stall 11 once more, so his run last year can be used as an advantage, and he's delivered some consistently impressive performances since. The son of Excelebration has won on eight of his 30 starts and finished in the top three on 11 other occasions, with his most notable performance coming when landing the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh last time. He is another in red-hot form and can certainly go close in this top-level contest.

