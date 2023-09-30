Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Lhebayeb (2.20 Ffos Las)

Better than ever in recent starts, recording two smooth wins at Bath in August and again travelling well when third in a stronger race at Goodwood last time. Drops back in grade and can return to winning ways.

Paul Curtis

Lhebayeb 14:20 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Miss Heidi Stevens (3lb) Tnr: Victor Dartnall

Eyecatcher

Jackie Oh (3.50 Longchamp)

Met trouble in running in the Blandford Stakes before finishing fast in second last time and is ready to take another step up.

Steffan Edwards

Jackie Oh 15:50 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

The Punt nap

Hukum (3.05 Longchamp)

Has been getting better and better with age, peaking with his brilliant King George success last time, and can realise a long-term plan. Ground is no issue and, though a draw in stall 14 might be, that has been overcome before.

Liam Headd

Hukum 15:05 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

Speed figures

Kinross (5.00 Longchamp)

Has been in sparkling form, won this race 12 months ago and will be a tough nut to crack.

Dave Edwards

Kinross 17:00 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Newmarket nap

Victorious Street (2.50 Epsom)

Did not see much daylight when fourth on his debut at Haydock last month and has since worked well on the summer gallop.

David Milnes

Victorious Street 14:50 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dark horse

Feed the Flame (3.05 Longchamp)

Shaped well despite not being ideally placed in the Prix Niel last time. Remains open to progress over a course and distance that suits him and is likely to have a stronger pace to aim at.

Jake Aldrich

Feed The Flame 15:05 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: P Bary

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday

