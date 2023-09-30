Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Lhebayeb (2.20 Ffos Las)
Better than ever in recent starts, recording two smooth wins at Bath in August and again travelling well when third in a stronger race at Goodwood last time. Drops back in grade and can return to winning ways.
Paul Curtis
Jackie Oh (3.50 Longchamp)
Met trouble in running in the Blandford Stakes before finishing fast in second last time and is ready to take another step up.
Steffan Edwards
Hukum (3.05 Longchamp)
Has been getting better and better with age, peaking with his brilliant King George success last time, and can realise a long-term plan. Ground is no issue and, though a draw in stall 14 might be, that has been overcome before.
Liam Headd
Kinross (5.00 Longchamp)
Has been in sparkling form, won this race 12 months ago and will be a tough nut to crack.
Dave Edwards
Victorious Street (2.50 Epsom)
Did not see much daylight when fourth on his debut at Haydock last month and has since worked well on the summer gallop.
David Milnes
Feed the Flame (3.05 Longchamp)
Shaped well despite not being ideally placed in the Prix Niel last time. Remains open to progress over a course and distance that suits him and is likely to have a stronger pace to aim at.
Jake Aldrich
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday
Read these next:
'It will take an outstanding performance to beat him' - Graeme Rodway with four fancies on Arc day at Longchamp
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips on Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe day at Longchamp on Sunday
2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe pinstickers' guide: David Jennings has his say on each of the 15 Longchamp runners
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.