The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips at Plumpton and Exeter on Monday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Monday . . .

General Medrano (1.40 Plumpton)

Emma Lavelle has her string in good form, with five winners from 31 runners in the past fortnight, and General Medrano can continue the decent run by landing a hat-trick. The six-year-old put in some consistent efforts over hurdles following a wind op earlier this year, but the switch to fences is where his ability is starting to really show as he has won both of his starts this season by a combined 12 lengths. He has race fitness on side compared to some of his rivals and he looks the type to improve further in better company and with a stronger gallop.

Law Ella (3.00 Exeter)

Gavin Cromwell saddles just one runner as Law Ella bids to follow up her impressive chasing debut win at Thurles last month. The six-year-old mare has been a solid performer for the yard and has only finished outside the top three on two of her nine starts. She was equipped with a first-time tongue-tie for her recent success and it appeared to work as she jumped and travelled well, while the form of that race has been franked with the second going one better in a handicap chase at Galway next time. A slight step back in distance will be fine and she should run well for a stable that has enjoyed five winners since Friday.

Storminhome (3.30 Exeter)

The Ben Pauling-trained six-year-old made a positive debut over fences last month when second at Huntingdon, producing a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings, and he should come on for that run. He made an error at the first that day, but recovered well to make the early running and finished well clear of the third after tiring on the run-in. A step up in trip should not be an issue given he won a point over three miles and it looks like there is further improvement to come once he gains more experience over fences. His trainer enjoyed a strong campaign at the track last season, with two winners from nine runners, and Storminhome has a good chance to get off the mark in this code.

