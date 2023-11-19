Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Raddon Top (12.40 Exeter)

Course specialist who was narrowly beaten off a higher mark on his reappearance here last year and, with James Turner taking 7lb off, looks weighted to take all the beating on this season's return.

Steve Mason

Raddon Top 12:40 Exeter View Racecard Jky: James Turner (7lb) Tnr: Chris Down

Eyecatcher

Sommelier (5.30 Kempton)

Beat only modest opposition at Chelmsford last time, but he did so with ease and despite a wide trip. Marco Botti's yard is in good form and this gelding looks well up to defying a penalty.

Steffan Edwards

Sommelier 17:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Marco Botti

The Punt nap

General Medrano (1.40 Plumpton)

The Emma Lavelle-trained six-year-old has improved with every start on Racing Post Ratings and has opened up the new season with two impressive victories.

Liam Headd

General Medrano 13:40 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Emma Lavelle

West Country nap

Gidleigh Park (1.15 Exeter)

Hugely exciting prospect who sets the standard on form of Chepstow bumper win last season. Harry Fry yard is in excellent nick.

James Stevens

Gidleigh Park 13:15 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Speed figures

Swift Victory (5.00 Kempton)

Returning from a break, he produced an improved effort when second at Newcastle last month and can open his account.

Dave Edwards

Swift Victory 17:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: James Tate

Dark horse

Choisya (6.30 Kempton)

Made nice progress this year, hitting the frame in seven of her ten starts, and went close last time out at Newmarket, only being worn down in the closing stages. Has run well at Kempton previously and holds solid claims.

Tom Gibbings

Choisya 18:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

