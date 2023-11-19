Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Raddon Top (12.40 Exeter)
Course specialist who was narrowly beaten off a higher mark on his reappearance here last year and, with James Turner taking 7lb off, looks weighted to take all the beating on this season's return.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Sommelier (5.30 Kempton)
Beat only modest opposition at Chelmsford last time, but he did so with ease and despite a wide trip. Marco Botti's yard is in good form and this gelding looks well up to defying a penalty.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
General Medrano (1.40 Plumpton)
The Emma Lavelle-trained six-year-old has improved with every start on Racing Post Ratings and has opened up the new season with two impressive victories.
Liam Headd
West Country nap
Gidleigh Park (1.15 Exeter)
Hugely exciting prospect who sets the standard on form of Chepstow bumper win last season. Harry Fry yard is in excellent nick.
James Stevens
Speed figures
Swift Victory (5.00 Kempton)
Returning from a break, he produced an improved effort when second at Newcastle last month and can open his account.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Choisya (6.30 Kempton)
Made nice progress this year, hitting the frame in seven of her ten starts, and went close last time out at Newmarket, only being worn down in the closing stages. Has run well at Kempton previously and holds solid claims.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Read more . . .
'There is definite substance to his recent form' - our Monday tipster provides three bets
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips at Plumpton and Exeter on Monday
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Kempton Placepot picks: Richard Birch's Monday perm for the £50,000 guarantee meeting
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips at Plumpton and Exeter on Monday
- Cheltenham Sunday tips: race-by-race picks on the final day of the November meeting from top tipster David Jennings
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the five races on ITV on Sunday
- Kempton Placepot picks: Richard Birch's Monday perm for the £50,000 guarantee meeting
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips at Plumpton and Exeter on Monday
- Cheltenham Sunday tips: race-by-race picks on the final day of the November meeting from top tipster David Jennings
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the five races on ITV on Sunday