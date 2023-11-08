The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Sedgefield and Ludlow on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Horn Cape (12.25 Sedgefield)

Back on soft ground and down in trip when winning over course and distance in March and followed up in heavy ground at Hexham off this mark next time. He has had excuses since, with good ground possibly to blame for two defeats, while a first go at chasing didn't suit last time. The Ben Haslam-trained six-year-old takes a drop in grade, gets his preferred conditions and should go well under Jack Hogan, who is back aboard first time since those two hurdles wins.

Onestepatatime (1.35 Sedgefield)

Has form figures of 23112 over this course and distance and should be spot on for a return to Sedgefield after her prep last time. That came over hurdles at Kelso after a 216-day break and she was by no means disgraced in fourth, despite running without the cheekpieces she performs best in. That headgear returns here and she is just 1lb higher than when losing out by a neck over course and distance in March.

Hunter Legend (2.35 Ludlow)

Is 0-3 in bumpers and 0-4 over hurdles, but he ran well on his latest start in that sphere when runner-up to Sherborne, who followed up on his next start, on soft ground in May. Should be a much better chaser and is a half-brother to the stable's useful Cepage, who landed a Grade 3 handicap chase at Cheltenham in January 2020 and was rated 158 at his peak, so Venetia Williams should get the best out of him.

