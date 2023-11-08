Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Horn Cape (12.25 Sedgefield)
Relished the soft ground when winning over course and distance in March and duly followed up off this mark next time. The Ben Haslam-trained six-year-old takes a drop in grade, gets his preferred conditions and should go well under Jack Hogan, who rides for the first time since those two hurdles wins.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Pitney (5.00 Chelmsford)
Hugo Palmer's colt wasn't clued up in the early stages on his debut at Lingfield, but he finished like a train from an impossible position and should know a lot more this time.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Equinus (2.25 Newbury)
Overcame a few errors to win decisively at Aintree. Escapes a penalty for that win and the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard remains in good form.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Almaty Star (8.30 Chelmsford)
Has all-weather form figures of 212 and recorded a career best when second over course and distance three weeks ago. Has since changed hands and can make a successful start for his new trainer Robert Cowell.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Emitom (2.25 Newbury)
Made a winning yard debut over course and distance in March, with the form franked by the second. Has a good record fresh and can extend his unbeaten record at the track.
Jake Aldrich
West Country nap
Kandoo Kid (3.00 Newbury)
The form of his Warwick second looks really good with the winner following up and faller Idalko Bihoue winning at Cheltenham. Still very unexposed and track, trip and ground should suit well.
James Stevens
'He can certainly cash in on this mark' - Paul Kealy has three Thursday selections
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Sedgefield and Ludlow on Thursday
