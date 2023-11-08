Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Horn Cape (12.25 Sedgefield)

Relished the soft ground when winning over course and distance in March and duly followed up off this mark next time. The Ben Haslam-trained six-year-old takes a drop in grade, gets his preferred conditions and should go well under Jack Hogan, who rides for the first time since those two hurdles wins.

Harry Wilson

Horn Cape 12:25 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Jack Hogan Tnr: Ben Haslam

Eyecatcher

Pitney (5.00 Chelmsford)

Hugo Palmer's colt wasn't clued up in the early stages on his debut at Lingfield, but he finished like a train from an impossible position and should know a lot more this time.

Steffan Edwards

Pitney 17:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Handicappers' nap

Equinus (2.25 Newbury)

Overcame a few errors to win decisively at Aintree. Escapes a penalty for that win and the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard remains in good form.

Steve Mason

Equinus 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: James Turner (7lb) Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Speed figures

Almaty Star (8.30 Chelmsford)

Has all-weather form figures of 212 and recorded a career best when second over course and distance three weeks ago. Has since changed hands and can make a successful start for his new trainer Robert Cowell.

Dave Edwards

Almaty Star 20:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Robert Cowell

Dark horse

Emitom (2.25 Newbury)

Made a winning yard debut over course and distance in March, with the form franked by the second. Has a good record fresh and can extend his unbeaten record at the track.

Jake Aldrich

Emitom 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

West Country nap

Kandoo Kid (3.00 Newbury)

The form of his Warwick second looks really good with the winner following up and faller Idalko Bihoue winning at Cheltenham. Still very unexposed and track, trip and ground should suit well.

James Stevens

Kandoo Kid 15:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

