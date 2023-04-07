The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips on ITV4 on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday...

(1.50 Musselburgh)

Lion Of War looked a juvenile going places when following up his debut victory at Leicester with a ten-length win under a penalty at Newcastle, where he was eased down in the final half-furlong. He was highly tried in the Group 2 Superlative Stakes and wasn't disgraced in being beaten just over six lengths, especially as he showed signs of greenness. He ended the season with a staying on third in the mud over 7f at Doncaster, so the return to a mile should suit. He finished behind Captain Winters in a Listed contest on his penultimate start but is 7lb better off with that one with just two lengths to find. Johnston runners are always prepped well and he is open to lots of improvement this year.

(2.25 Musselburgh)

I fancied The Gatekeeper in the Spring Mile last week and his run there hasn't put me off in the slightest, despite him coming out just seven days later. He returned from a 625-day break with an impressive success when trying seven furlongs for the first time at Newcastle. He was value for more than the two-length winning margin that day and lost nothing in disgrace when beaten just over two lengths last time. He couldn't quicken like he did at Newcastle, which could be to do with the heavy ground, and as he won his debut on good ground at this course, he could be better on these underfoot conditions. There looks to be plenty more to come from him and it could be a good day for Charlie Johnston.

(3.15 Haydock)

It may be the fact Aintree is under a week away, but it's still interesting that Hyland is the only horse from Nicky Henderson's yard to be running anywhere on Saturday. Trying three miles for the first time, Hyland was second in a qualifier for this race at Newbury, where travelled extremely well and was held onto for nearly the entire race before, under considerate handling, merely being nudged along to take second on his first start in 85 days. This plan looks to have been in place for some time and given he is highly unexposed at the distance, he could still have untapped potential.

