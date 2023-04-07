Paul Kealy's play of the day at Musselburgh

Good Show

As the youngest horse in a race full of old-timers, he has easily the most scope for improvement, but it's not all about potential as it's easy enough to argue he has been given a decent mark to work with.

You can see why the bookmakers have made Spirit Mixer favourite as he was progressive when last seen, but he was beaten on his last three starts, having risen 21lb in the handicap, and he has clearly had his problems as he hasn't run since July.

Good Show was still the best part of two months away from making his racecourse debut at that stage, but he started with a win at the end of August in a modest race at Hamilton, after which he was a surprising runner in the Group 3 Cumberland Lodge at Ascot.

Although out of his depth, Good Show was beaten little more than ten lengths and earned an RPR of 97, and he'd have run to a similar level and won if he'd got a clear run next time at Nottingham, as when he did get in the clear he left an 83-rated rival (to whom he was giving 7lb) for dead in third in the final half-furlong, so a mark of 90 looks generous enough.

There might be an issue with drying ground as he's run only on a surface with cut so far, but I'd be full of hope the son of Nathaniel can go one better than his dam Maleficent Queen, who was second in this race for the same connections seven years ago.

