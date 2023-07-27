The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Uttoxeter and York on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday...

Hungry Hill (3.55 Uttoxeter)

This doesn't look the strongest race, and the form of likely favourite Broomfields Cave's Southwell win last time looks weak, so this seems like a good opportunity for Hungry Hill to open his account over hurdles. He has form figures of 262 (the sixth was on soft ground) since entering handicaps, and he looked certain to win on his first try before idling when hitting the front with a hurdle left to jump and going down by a length and a half. He bumped into a rapid improver who was completing a hat-trick at Perth last time, and despite going up 4lb, he should be suited to the race conditions and will be a player if delivered late.

Casa Tall (4.30 Uttoxeter)

Having been largely disappointing for the last 18 months, Casa Tall finds himself on a very attractive mark and looks interesting with first-time blinkers. The nine-year-old won three times over fences in 2021 off marks of 110, 117 and 118, so his rating of 102 looks very exploitable, especially given he has shown glimpses of promise the last twice. He was beaten ten lengths in a Class 3 behind an improver from the Lucinda Russell yard before being stretched by the 2m3f trip at Market Rasen three weeks ago. The recent bookings of championship chasing Sean Bowen and Harry Cobden, who takes the ride again, suggests better is expected and if the new headgear works (won in a first-time tongue-tie) there is no doubt he is well handicapped.

Thunder Roar (5.30 York)

Soft ground seems key to Thunder Roar, so I was glad to see York hit with a shower or two on Wednesday and hopefully it won't dry out too much, although good to soft would be fine. A lightly race four-year-old, Thunder Roar made the perfect start to life with his new stable when winning a soft-ground 7f handicap at Ayr on his first start for Tony Coyle. He won a shade cosily there, and it was the drop to 6f that was his undoing last time, where he travelled well but looked outpaced when things started to quicken. The return to further looks ideal and he should have conditions which he relishes, and he should get a solid pace to aim at in this big field.

