Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Darnation (2.35 Thirsk)
Karl Burke has had an excellent season with his juveniles and this one is taken to build on the promise shown on her Haydock debut.
Mark Brown
Thunder Roar (5.30 York)
Ready winner of a soft-ground 7f handicap on his stable debut for Tony Coyle before looking outpaced when dropped to 6f last time. The return to further looks ideal and this lightly raced four-year-old should have more to offer with conditions to suit under Tom Eaves.
Harry Wilson
Gaassee (3.35 Ascot)
Back to form when a staying-on fourth in a steadily run Old Newton Cup last time. This previously progressive gelding should appreciate the easier conditions and can get back to winning ways under Tom Marquand.
Paul Curtis
Oliver Show (8.10 Newmarket)
Below his best at Ascot last time, but had previously scored decisively at Kempton and can open his account on turf.
Dave Edwards
Middle Earth (7.35 Newmarket)
This son of Roaring Lion ran into smart stablemate Lion's Pride at Kempton last time and should be suited by this trip and ground.
David Milnes
Max Mayhem (3.35 Ascot)
Cosy winner of a strong race at Kempton on his reappearance and he returned to form with a creditable sixth in the Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot. Conditions here look ideal and trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy won this race last year.
Olly Eden
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
