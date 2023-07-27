Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Darnation (2.35 Thirsk)

Karl Burke has had an excellent season with his juveniles and this one is taken to build on the promise shown on her Haydock debut.
Mark Brown

Darnation14:35 Thirsk
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

The Punt nap

Thunder Roar (5.30 York)

Ready winner of a soft-ground 7f handicap on his stable debut for Tony Coyle before looking outpaced when dropped to 6f last time. The return to further looks ideal and this lightly raced four-year-old should have more to offer with conditions to suit under Tom Eaves.
Harry Wilson

Thunder Roar17:30 York
Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Tony Coyle

Handicappers'  nap

Gaassee (3.35 Ascot)

Back to form when a staying-on fourth in a steadily run Old Newton Cup last time. This previously progressive gelding should appreciate the easier conditions and can get back to winning ways under Tom Marquand.
Paul Curtis

Gaassee15:35 Ascot
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Topspeed

Oliver Show (8.10 Newmarket)

Below his best at Ascot last time, but had previously scored decisively at Kempton and can open his account on turf.
Dave Edwards

Oliver Show20:10 Newmarket (July)
Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Newmarket nap

Middle Earth (7.35 Newmarket)

This son of Roaring Lion ran into smart stablemate Lion's Pride at Kempton last time and should be suited by this trip and ground.
David Milnes

Middle Earth19:35 Newmarket (July)
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark Horse

Max Mayhem (3.35 Ascot)

Cosy winner of a strong race at Kempton on his reappearance and he returned to form with a creditable sixth in the Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot. Conditions here look ideal and trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy won this race last year.
Olly Eden

Max Mayhem15:35 Ascot
Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing  

Published on 27 July 2023Last updated 18:28, 27 July 2023
