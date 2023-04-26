The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from across the tracks on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday . . .

(2.20 Beverley)

Ventura Flame caught my eye on his reappearance at this track when he beat all bar a class-dropping rival, as that is the first time he has performed that well after such a long break. He has shown an aptitude for this course and distance, producing form figures of 7133122 (the seventh was when 100-1 and he was beaten just over three lengths), and he arrives on the same mark as for his last two wins. His reappearance run was in a higher class than he tackles here and should have put him spot on for this race, which he won in 2021.

(2.40 Warwick)

Despite being a ten-year-old, Unblinking is very lightly raced over fences and could feasibly still have more improvement to come in the headgear he has acquired over the last few starts. He put up his best performance in three years when tried in first-time cheekpieces, finishing third in a Class 5 novice handicap chase, and has maintained that improved form since a tongue-tie has been in use. He was still travelling well when unseating his rider at Hereford in February and made up for that at the same track two weeks later when winning more comfortably than the one-length margin suggests. The return to front-running didn't work when upped in grade last time, but the drop into Class 5 company coupled with the return to novice-only company could see a better performance here, and it wouldn't be a surprise were he to sit further back this time.

(6.50 Chelmsford)

I was disappointed with the lack of improvement Tiempo Star showed last year, but that could work in his favour this time around as he has dropped in the handicap, and I'm convinced he's a better horse than we've seen so far. The three maidens he contested as a juvenile were strong. He was eighth on his debut behind the now 110-rated Zechariah and the form of his third at Newmarket on his second start couldn't be better, with the first (100), second (83), fourth (88), fifth (81) and sixth (96) all rated higher than 80 subsequently, and he went down by a neck at Epsom to the 85-rated New Mission. All of those runs make his mark of 75 here look very workable. What makes his current rating look even better is his victory off 4lb higher at Lingfield on his handicap debut in 2021, when he got up late to win by a short head, and although that remains his sole victory in seven starts, that was his only go on the all-weather. He ought to relish this return to Polytrack and Rossa Ryan, who was on board for that victory, takes over in the saddle for what is his only ride on the card.

