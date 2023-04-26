Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Speed figures
Douglas Talking (4.15 Punchestown)
Has made significant progress this season, earned a personal best at Aintree recently and can sign off in style.
Dave Edwards
Eyecatcher
Whistleinthedark (3.30 Perth)
Found notable progression to win at Kempton last month and can complete the four-timer, back up slightly in trip.
Dave Randall
The Punt nap
Tiempo Star (6.50 Chelmsford)
A winner at Lingfield on his only all-weather start, he should enjoy the return to Polytrack and is 4lb lower than for his victory. Rossa Ryan is 1-1 on him and this is his only ride on the card.
Harry Wilson
West Country nap
Ma Belle Noire (7.00 Taunton)
She has been running well in better races. This step up in trip and the addition of cheekpieces should help her.
James Stevens
Handicappers' nap
Hard Frost (8.10 Taunton)
Much improved since switched to fences and deserves a change of luck after twice losing out by a nose in photo-finishes at both Market Rasen and Wincanton.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
Sire Du Berlais (5.25 Punchestown)
Seemed to have lost his way before flying home in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham and quickly following up in the Aintree Liverpool Hurdle. Should be suited by the soft and has a huge chance of getting the better of two-time winner Klassical Dream today if replicating those two runs.
Jamie Griffith
Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing
Read more:
'This may be the day he finally gets his Grade 1' - Paul Kealy with two to back at Punchestown
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from across the tracks on Thursday
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.