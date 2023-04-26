Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

Douglas Talking (4.15 Punchestown)

Has made significant progress this season, earned a personal best at Aintree recently and can sign off in style.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Douglas Talking16:15 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Derek Fox (-lb)Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Eyecatcher

Whistleinthedark (3.30 Perth)

Found notable progression to win at Kempton last month and can complete the four-timer, back up slightly in trip.
Dave Randall

Silk
Whistleinthedark15:30 Perth
View Racecard
Jky: Patrick Cowley (3lb)Tnr: L J Morgan

The Punt nap

Tiempo Star (6.50 Chelmsford)

A winner at Lingfield on his only all-weather start, he should enjoy the return to Polytrack and is 4lb lower than for his victory. Rossa Ryan is 1-1 on him and this is his only ride on the card.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Tiempo Star18:50 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan (-lb)Tnr: Ralph Beckett

West Country nap

Ma Belle Noire (7.00 Taunton)

She has been running well in better races. This step up in trip and the addition of cheekpieces should help her.
James Stevens

Silk
Ma Belle Noire19:00 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen (-lb)Tnr: Harry Fry

Handicappers' nap

Hard Frost (8.10 Taunton)

Much improved since switched to fences and deserves a change of luck after twice losing out by a nose in photo-finishes at both Market Rasen and Wincanton.
Steve Mason

Silk
Hard Frost20:10 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Paul O'Brien (-lb)Tnr: Harry Derham

Dark horse

Sire Du Berlais (5.25 Punchestown)

Seemed to have lost his way before flying home in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham and quickly following up in the Aintree Liverpool Hurdle. Should be suited by the soft and has a huge chance of getting the better of two-time winner Klassical Dream today if replicating those two runs.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
Sire Du Berlais17:25 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Walsh (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing

Published on 26 April 2023Last updated 20:02, 26 April 2023
icon
