Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Speed figures

(4.15 Punchestown)

Has made significant progress this season, earned a personal best at Aintree recently and can sign off in style.

Dave Edwards

Douglas Talking 16:15 Punchestown

Eyecatcher

(3.30 Perth)

Found notable progression to win at Kempton last month and can complete the four-timer, back up slightly in trip.

Dave Randall

Whistleinthedark 15:30 Perth

The Punt nap

(6.50 Chelmsford)

A winner at Lingfield on his only all-weather start, he should enjoy the return to Polytrack and is 4lb lower than for his victory. Rossa Ryan is 1-1 on him and this is his only ride on the card.

Harry Wilson

Tiempo Star 18:50 Chelmsford (A.W)

West Country nap

(7.00 Taunton)

She has been running well in better races. This step up in trip and the addition of cheekpieces should help her.

James Stevens

Ma Belle Noire 19:00 Taunton

Handicappers' nap

(8.10 Taunton)

Much improved since switched to fences and deserves a change of luck after twice losing out by a nose in photo-finishes at both Market Rasen and Wincanton.

Steve Mason

Hard Frost 20:10 Taunton

Dark horse

(5.25 Punchestown)

Seemed to have lost his way before flying home in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham and quickly following up in the Aintree Liverpool Hurdle. Should be suited by the soft and has a huge chance of getting the better of two-time winner Klassical Dream today if replicating those two runs.

Jamie Griffith

Sire Du Berlais 17:25 Punchestown

Read more:

