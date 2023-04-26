Racing Post logo
Chelmsford Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

Tote

The Tote's £100,000 guarantee meeting is at Chelmsford this evening and we may have a banker in the first (5.40).

There are only two places to go for, but One More Dream was a massive improver at the end of 2022 and he's back on the up with two career bests in a row, his latest a commanding success over course and distance.

The next (6.15) looks tougher, but Business ran well at a big price in a better race at Kempton last time and should be on the premises. He goes in with Spirit Of Nguru, who is temptingly treated after a small drop with a claimer on board.

In the next (6.50), Hotspur Harry put up his best run for a long while when second here and should be a player with Andrea Atzeni booked for the first time since winning on him last June.

It's a seriously hard race though, so we'll add a couple in the shape of the consistent Lucky San Jore, and He's A Gentleman, who can be competitive off his current mark if fit.

In the feature (7.25), Believing makes a fair amount of appeal back sprinting after not quite staying in the Nell Gwyn, while Irish raider Catherine Of Siena is improving and may run well at a price.

The maiden (8.00) looks particularly weak, so the Owen Burrows-trained Hailey Ya Mal, a half-brother to a pair of very useful performers, won't have to be up to much to win. I'll add Chamber Choir just in case he isn't.

That just leaves a tricky Class 6 handicap to close (8.30), and the suggestions are Twayblade, a well-backed winner last time, and Sumac, who should get closer to him back on an artificial surface.

Chelmsford Placepot perm

5.40
2 One More Dream

6.15
1 Spirit Of Nguru
3 Business

6.50
2 Lucky San Jore
4 He's A Gentleman
9 Hotspur Harry

7.25
1 Believing
2 Catherine Of Siena

8.00
5 Hailey Ya Mal
7 Chamber Choir

8.30
5 Twayblade
8 Sumac

1x2x3x2x2x2 = 48 lines

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 26 April 2023
