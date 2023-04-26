Chelmsford Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote's £100,000 guarantee meeting is at Chelmsford this evening and we may have a banker in the first (5.40).

There are only two places to go for, but was a massive improver at the end of 2022 and he's back on the up with two career bests in a row, his latest a commanding success over course and distance.

The next (6.15) looks tougher, but ran well at a big price in a better race at Kempton last time and should be on the premises. He goes in with , who is temptingly treated after a small drop with a claimer on board.

In the next (6.50), put up his best run for a long while when second here and should be a player with Andrea Atzeni booked for the first time since winning on him last June.

It's a seriously hard race though, so we'll add a couple in the shape of the consistent , and , who can be competitive off his current mark if fit.

In the feature (7.25), makes a fair amount of appeal back sprinting after not quite staying in the Nell Gwyn, while Irish raider is improving and may run well at a price.

The maiden (8.00) looks particularly weak, so the Owen Burrows-trained , a half-brother to a pair of very useful performers, won't have to be up to much to win. I'll add just in case he isn't.

That just leaves a tricky Class 6 handicap to close (8.30), and the suggestions are , a well-backed winner last time, and , who should get closer to him back on an artificial surface.

Chelmsford Placepot perm

5.40

2 One More Dream

6.15

1 Spirit Of Nguru

3 Business

6.50

2 Lucky San Jore

4 He's A Gentleman

9 Hotspur Harry

7.25

1 Believing

2 Catherine Of Siena

8.00

5 Hailey Ya Mal

7 Chamber Choir

8.30

5 Twayblade

8 Sumac

1x2x3x2x2x2 = 48 lines

