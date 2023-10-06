The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from across the tracks on a busy Saturday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

Red Danielle (1.30 Newmarket)

Roger Varian took the opening 1m2f fillies’ handicap at Newmarket last year and the trainer looks to have a great chance of winning it again this time with Red Danielle, who ran in three good novices before romping home by 11 lengths at 1-33 last time. On the strength of her half-length second at Newbury to Sweet Memories, who is now rated 105 having won a Listed race, a mark of 90 looks workable.

Rage Of Bamby (1.50 Ascot)

Despite winning novices over further and placing in the 7f Rockfel as a two-year-old, Rage Of Bamby showed she had plenty of speed when going down narrowly off top weight in a five-furlong York handicap in August. A return to the minimum trip looked ideal after she travelled strongly but weakened late on over a furlong further in the Listed Garrowby Stakes last month. She looked as though she had drawn level, or even in front, of Emaraaty Ana with a furlong to go that day, despite being carried off her line by subsequent Abbaye runner-up Perdika. The ground at Ascot should be quick enough for her and this could be a stepping stone for bigger targets.

Minnetonka (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Minnetonka looks to have an outstanding chance in the feature 6f handicap. She has taken her time to find her feet in handicaps, having mixed it in better class races since making a winning debut at Salisbury in June last year, but she looks firmly back on track now. She comfortably won a Racing League handicap over course and distance – her first start on Tapeta – last month and has since run very well in second in two better races than this. She was desperately unlucky the last day, travelling strongly but having nowhere to go until it was too late. She finished with a surge once in the clear. She could have more to offer on this surface and can take advantage of the drop in class from a nice draw in stall four.

