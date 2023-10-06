Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Bosh (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Was having his second start after a gelding operation when staying on nicely from off the pace here last time. Richard Hannon's four-year-old looks to be running into form.

Steffan Edwards

Bosh 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Alec Voikhansky (5lb) Tnr: Richard Hannon

Handicappers' nap

Highwaygrey (2.10 Redcar)

Things haven't gone his way in recent starts, finding himself too far back in a steadily run race over course and distance last time. Down in grade off a favourable mark and David Allan has been on board for all seven of his career wins.

Paul Curtis

Highwaygrey 14:10 Redcar View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

The Punt nap

Rage Of Bamby (1.50 Ascot)

Produced a big career best when going down by a neck off top weight in a York handicap in August on her first try at 5f. The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained three-year-old drops back to that distance after weakening in the closing stages of a Listed event over a furlong further last time and could have much more to offer over the minimum trip.

Harry Wilson

Rage Of Bamby 13:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Newmarket nap

Speriamo (5.00 Newmarket)

Charlie McBride's filly likes the Rowley Mile and looks sure to bounce off the fast ground in the finale.

David Milnes

Speriamo 17:00 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Philip McBride

Speed figures

Zouzanna (5.00 Newmarket)

Reached a new high on the stopwatch when scoring at Ascot recently and this improving filly can record her third success of the season.

Dave Edwards

Zouzanna 17:00 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Harry & Roger Charlton

Dark horse

Totnes (1.30 Newmarket)

Has progressed well in 2023 winning on four occasions and was unlucky not to make that five when second at Newbury last time. The return to a quicker surface should not be an issue and she looks to have strong claims.

Rob Sutton

Totnes 13:30 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Andrew Balding

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday

Read these next:

'He simply must be better than a handicapper' - Graeme Rodway with four fancies on Saturday

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Ascot on Saturday

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from across the tracks on a busy Saturday

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.