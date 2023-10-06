Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Bosh (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Was having his second start after a gelding operation when staying on nicely from off the pace here last time. Richard Hannon's four-year-old looks to be running into form.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Highwaygrey (2.10 Redcar)
Things haven't gone his way in recent starts, finding himself too far back in a steadily run race over course and distance last time. Down in grade off a favourable mark and David Allan has been on board for all seven of his career wins.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Rage Of Bamby (1.50 Ascot)
Produced a big career best when going down by a neck off top weight in a York handicap in August on her first try at 5f. The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained three-year-old drops back to that distance after weakening in the closing stages of a Listed event over a furlong further last time and could have much more to offer over the minimum trip.
Harry Wilson
Newmarket nap
Speriamo (5.00 Newmarket)
Charlie McBride's filly likes the Rowley Mile and looks sure to bounce off the fast ground in the finale.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Zouzanna (5.00 Newmarket)
Reached a new high on the stopwatch when scoring at Ascot recently and this improving filly can record her third success of the season.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Totnes (1.30 Newmarket)
Has progressed well in 2023 winning on four occasions and was unlucky not to make that five when second at Newbury last time. The return to a quicker surface should not be an issue and she looks to have strong claims.
Rob Sutton
