Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

Eyecatcher

Bosh (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Was having his second start after a gelding operation when staying on nicely from off the pace here last time. Richard Hannon's four-year-old looks to be running into form.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Bosh19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Alec Voikhansky (5lb)Tnr: Richard Hannon

Handicappers' nap

Highwaygrey (2.10 Redcar)

Things haven't gone his way in recent starts, finding himself too far back in a steadily run race over course and distance last time. Down in grade off a favourable mark and David Allan has been on board for all seven of his career wins.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Highwaygrey14:10 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

The Punt nap

Rage Of Bamby (1.50 Ascot)

Produced a big career best when going down by a neck off top weight in a York handicap in August on her first try at 5f. The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained three-year-old drops back to that distance after weakening in the closing stages of a Listed event over a furlong further last time and could have much more to offer over the minimum trip.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Rage Of Bamby13:50 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Newmarket nap

Speriamo (5.00 Newmarket)

Charlie McBride's filly likes the Rowley Mile and looks sure to bounce off the fast ground in the finale.
David Milnes

Silk
Speriamo17:00 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Philip McBride

Speed figures

Zouzanna (5.00 Newmarket)

Reached a new high on the stopwatch when scoring at Ascot recently and this improving filly can record her third success of the season.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Zouzanna17:00 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Harry & Roger Charlton

Dark horse

Totnes (1.30 Newmarket)

Has progressed well in 2023 winning on four occasions and was unlucky not to make that five when second at Newbury last time. The return to a quicker surface should not be an issue and she looks to have strong claims.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Totnes13:30 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Andrew Balding

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday

Read these next:

'He simply must be better than a handicapper' - Graeme Rodway with four fancies on Saturday 

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Ascot on Saturday 

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from across the tracks on a busy Saturday 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 6 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 6 October 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips