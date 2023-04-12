The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips for Aintree on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday...

(1.45 Aintree)

Having skipped the Cheltenham Festival due to soft ground, Banbridge arrives fresh, which could be an advantage over Stage Star. Last year's Martin Pipe winner took to chasing really well, following his debut success (2m4f) with victory in the Grade 2 Arkle Trial (2m) at Cheltenham in November. The soft ground was against him in the Grade 1 Drinmore next time on his return to 2m4f and his staying-on second behind subsequent Arkle winner El Fabiolo over 2m1f last time screamed of a horse who wanted further. If the conditions remain good to soft or quicker, it will play to his strengths.

(2.20 Aintree)

Finishing just two and half lengths behind Lossiemouth in the Triumph entitles Zenta to plenty of respect and she could prove hard to beat armed with her 7lb fillies’ allowance. A comfortable enough winner in Grade 3 company on her first start for Willie Mullins, she was one of the least experienced in the line-up at Cheltenham but travelled through the race fantastically and was basically upsides the winner before the last. That was a massive improvement on what she had shown previously and she looks to have plenty in hand on ratings if reproducing her Cheltenham form.

(4.40 Aintree)

Grey Diamond put up a career best last time and that performance provides optimism there’s more to come. His reappearance third at Cheltenham also reads well, with the winner going in again on his next start and the runner-up placing off a 28lb higher mark at the Cheltenham Festival. Grey Diamond was fifth in this in 2021 after trying to chase and give weight to Editeur Du Gite, who landed a Grade 1 this season and is now rated 34lb higher. His form looks rock solid and he won't mind what the weather does.

