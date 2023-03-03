The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Kelso and Newbury on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

(1.50 Kelso)

Luttrell Lad, formerly trained by Philip Hobbs, returns from a 169-day break (301 days over hurdles) for new trainer Tom Lacey in a very competitive Morebattle Hurdle, where there is a £100,000 bonus if you follow up victory at Kelso with a win at the Cheltenham Festival. Luttrell Lad holds an entry in the County Hurdle and on the strength of his novice form there is every chance he can land this before lining up at the festival. The seven-year-old finished fourth in the Grade 2 bumper at Aintree behind subsequent Grade 2 winner Knappers Hill and 2021 Grade 1 Challow Novices' Hurdle Stage Star. He finished runner-up in the 2021 Persian War Novices' Hurdle to Camprond, who ended that season with victory in a Punchestown Festival handicap off 137, before a disappointing final run in the Grade 3 Swinton Handicap. That may have come to soon, however, as he is best fresh demonstrated by form figures of 1112 after breaks of more than 75 days – so this may be the time to catch him and a mark of 133 could underestimate him.

(3.00 Kelso)

Having switched yards from Denis Hogan to Dr Richard Newland, Mahons Glory returned from a 185-day break with a hard-fought victory at Aintree in October. The form of that race has worked out extremely well with the runner-up (Heezer Geezer) now rated 129 having won since and the fourth (Ginny's Destiny) following up his win next time out with a second in the Grade 2 Leamington Novices' Hurdle, getting a rating of 135. Mahons Glory races off only 126 here and takes a slight drop in trip, having failed to stay three miles when midfield in the Grade 2 Albert Bartlett River Don Novices' Hurdle on his last start. His mark should be workable on his first start in a handicap for Newland.

(3.25 Newbury)

He's dropped down the handicap since winning a Listed handicap hurdle over course and distance in November 2021, his fifth win from six starts which saw him rise from a mark of 113 to 136. He's been kept strictly to Class 2 handicaps or higher since, his best two runs being a fourth place in the Imperial Cup at Sandown and a close third in the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr last April. He drops into Class 3 company here and his last run in that grade resulted in a four-and-a-half-length win in a Huntingdon handicap. He's 3lb lower than his last winning mark and is reunited with Bryony Frost, whose record on the eight-year-old reads 313112, which can only be a help.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.