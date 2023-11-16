The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Cheltenham and Newcastle on Friday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

JPR One (2.20 Cheltenham)

Was highly touted as a novice over hurdles, with his only defeats coming at the hands of Datsalrightgino (rated 149 over fences now) and the mighty Constitution Hill. Returned from injury and a 370-day break with an easy victory in handicap company in March, after which his trainer said "he couldn’t wait for next season". He made an instant impact over fences at Newton Abbot last month when leaving the 145-rated Iceo firmly in his wake, jumping and travelling superbly throughout. He handles soft ground and should rate a lot higher still.

Haaland (3.05 Newcastle)

Upped to this trip and wearing cheekpieces for the first time when storming six and a half lengths clear over course and distance last month. The second and third have been beaten since but both ran very nice races over trips too short, so there's every reason to think that form is quite solid. Although he takes a rise in class, he's still only a three-year-old and is unexposed over staying trips, so there's every chance he can improve further. The headgear is retained and a 7lb rise looks pretty generous.

Venturous (3.40 Newcastle)

This year's form figures don't make for great reading, but his last seven starts all came on turf and he's a far better horse on the all-weather. He is 8-27 (30 per cent strike-rate) on artificial surfaces, which includes five wins at Newcastle (four over course and distance), as opposed to 5-56 (nine per cent) on turf, and finds himself very well handicapped on this return to the all-weather. His last victory in an all-weather handicap came off a mark of 103, but he is now able to a race off 85, despite going down by just a neck here in February off 10lb higher. That form looks quite good as the horse who beat him, Badri, ended the season rated 16lb higher after four more wins. That came after 50-plus-day break, the only time he's had a layoff that long all year, and it was by far the highest Racing Post Rating he achieved, which makes him all the more interesting returning from a 59-day break.

Read these next:

'He looked a horse miles ahead of his mark' - Paul Kealy with four selections at Cheltenham on Friday

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.