Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Zwicky (3.53 Doncaster)
A 4lb rise for the latest win by this progressive sort is negated by Joe Williamson's 5lb claim and he should make a bold bid to complete his hat-trick for Philip Kirby.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Venturous (3.40 Newcastle)
Four-time course-and-distance winner who finds himself very well handicapped on this return to the all-weather. He is 10lb lower than when a narrow second here in February and should go well after his break for David and Nicola Barron.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Tokyo Bay (2.30 Newcastle)
The penny dropped late on for the Karl Burke-trained juvenile when he was second at Nottingham last month. This step up to 1m2f looks very much in his favour.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Crystal Moon (3.20 Doncaster)
Sidelined since scoring at Huntingdon in December, the six-year-old is lightly raced and will appreciate the decent ground.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Gold Des Bois (1.45 Cheltenham)
Ran encouragingly when second to a subsequent winner (who is now rated 10lb higher) at Kelso last time. He should be competitive off this mark as he finished fourth in this race last season when racing off 7lb higher.
Neil McCabe
West Country nap
Tintintin (4.05 Cheltenham)
Consistent performer who is of interest on his handicap debut. He may improve for wind surgery and his yard is in excellent form.
James Stevens
