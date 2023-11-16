Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Zwicky (3.53 Doncaster)

A 4lb rise for the latest win by this progressive sort is negated by Joe Williamson's 5lb claim and he should make a bold bid to complete his hat-trick for Philip Kirby.

Steve Mason

Zwicky 15:53 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Joe Williamson (5lb) Tnr: Philip Kirby

The Punt nap

Venturous (3.40 Newcastle)

Four-time course-and-distance winner who finds himself very well handicapped on this return to the all-weather. He is 10lb lower than when a narrow second here in February and should go well after his break for David and Nicola Barron.

Harry Wilson

Venturous 15:40 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

Eyecatcher

Tokyo Bay (2.30 Newcastle)

The penny dropped late on for the Karl Burke-trained juvenile when he was second at Nottingham last month. This step up to 1m2f looks very much in his favour.

Marcus Buckland

Tokyo Bay 14:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Speed figures

Crystal Moon (3.20 Doncaster)

Sidelined since scoring at Huntingdon in December, the six-year-old is lightly raced and will appreciate the decent ground.

Dave Edwards

Crystal Moon 15:20 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Alan King

Dark horse

Gold Des Bois (1.45 Cheltenham)

Ran encouragingly when second to a subsequent winner (who is now rated 10lb higher) at Kelso last time. He should be competitive off this mark as he finished fourth in this race last season when racing off 7lb higher.

Neil McCabe

Gold Des Bois 13:45 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Iain Jardine

West Country nap

Tintintin (4.05 Cheltenham)

Consistent performer who is of interest on his handicap debut. He may improve for wind surgery and his yard is in excellent form.

James Stevens

Tintintin 16:05 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Read these next:

'He looked a horse miles ahead of his mark' - Paul Kealy with four selections at Cheltenham on Friday

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Cheltenham and Newcastle on Friday

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.