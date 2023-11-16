Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

Handicappers' nap

Zwicky (3.53 Doncaster)

A 4lb rise for the latest win by this progressive sort is negated by Joe Williamson's 5lb claim and he should make a bold bid to complete his hat-trick for Philip Kirby.
Steve Mason

Silk
Zwicky15:53 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Williamson (5lb)Tnr: Philip Kirby

The Punt nap

Venturous (3.40 Newcastle)

Four-time course-and-distance winner who finds himself very well handicapped on this return to the all-weather. He is 10lb lower than when a narrow second here in February and should go well after his break for David and Nicola Barron.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Venturous15:40 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

Eyecatcher

Tokyo Bay (2.30 Newcastle)

The penny dropped late on for the Karl Burke-trained juvenile when he was second at Nottingham last month. This step up to 1m2f looks very much in his favour.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Tokyo Bay14:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Speed figures

Crystal Moon (3.20 Doncaster)

Sidelined since scoring at Huntingdon in December, the six-year-old is lightly raced and will appreciate the decent ground.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Crystal Moon15:20 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Alan King

Dark horse

Gold Des Bois (1.45 Cheltenham)

Ran encouragingly when second to a subsequent winner (who is now rated 10lb higher) at Kelso last time. He should be competitive off this mark as he finished fourth in this race last season when racing off 7lb higher.
Neil McCabe

Silk
Gold Des Bois13:45 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Iain Jardine

West Country nap

Tintintin (4.05 Cheltenham)

Consistent performer who is of interest on his handicap debut. He may improve for wind surgery and his yard is in excellent form.
James Stevens

Silk
Tintintin16:05 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Read these next:

'He looked a horse miles ahead of his mark' - Paul Kealy with four selections at Cheltenham on Friday  

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham  

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Cheltenham and Newcastle on Friday  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 16 November 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 16 November 2023

icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips