Paul Kealy's play of the day at Cheltenham

Diesel D'Allier

2.55 Cheltenham

Diesel D'Allier won this in 2019 and finished third to Back On The Lash two years later before winning another cross-country heat at that year's December meeting.

A 30-length fourth to Delta Work in a heavy-ground running of the festival race in 2022, Richard Bandey's ten-year-old had his troubles last season, not reappearing until January and running poorly then and at the festival.

I'd be happy enough to write off those runs and would be heartened by the fact Bandey gave him a run in a novice hurdle last month – his first run in that sphere for six years – as that has to have been simply to tighten him up for this.

With the top two from Ireland, who have won this only three times in the last ten years (all trained by Enda Bolger), giving chunks of weight away, almost half the field being out of the handicap and most bookmakers offering four places in a 13-runner race, there has to be an each-way bet, and Diesel D'Allier is mine.

Diesel D'Allier 14:55 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Bannister Tnr: Richard J Bandey

