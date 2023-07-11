The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horseracing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Prisha (1.45 Yarmouth)

Prisha went off at only 7-1 on debut at Kempton last December so had presumably shown ability at home. The race itself was pretty much over from the off, as being slowly away and held up off a slow pace wasn’t conducive to being involved at the business end. Next seen in May, Prisha showed marked improvement finishing off well to take second behind favourite Zouzanna, who got first run, with seven lengths back to the third. It will be disappointing if she can’t take this.

Whoop Whoop (2.50 Yarmouth)

Whoop Whoop has a fourth attempt to shed the maiden tag and this looks a good opportunity to do so. Fourth on debut to Queen Mary runner-up Royal Relief before filling the same berth behind Hellfire Bay at Kempton, the mount of Rossa Ryan snatched defeat from the jaws of victory at Pontefract last month when chinned late on. Back over five furlongs for the first time since that debut run, she can take advantage of the 7lb she receives from York winner Harvanna.

Middle Earth (7.00 Kempton)

Preference is for Middle Earth of the Gosden duo. The mount of Cieren Fallon stayed on in taking fashion when finishing second to Westerton in a Sandown maiden last month. The winner had only gone down by a neck at Ascot previously and the third, A Dublin Lad, had earlier finished third to the promising Imperial Emperor. That form has a stronger look than stablemate Lion’s Pride who, admittedly, did everything wrong on debut at Newcastle before finishing well to take second.

Read these next:

'There should be improvement to come' - our top tipster returns with four Wednesday wagers

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.