Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Arabescato (4.10 Catterick)
PJ McDonald takes over in the saddle on this well-handicapped class-dropper who shaped nicely on his return from a break at Sandown.
Steffan Edwards
Prisha (1.45 Yarmouth)
Showed marked improvement from her debut run when finishing off well to take second behind the favourite Zouzanna, who got first run, at Haydock in May. The third was seven lengths back and it will be disappointing if she can’t take this.
David Dennett
Galactic Glow (8.45 Bath)
Three from three over tonight's course and distance and he can shrug off his penalty for last week's decisive success.
Dave Edwards
Skallywag Bay (5.40 Lingfield)
Improving three-year-old who ran her best race yet when narrowly edged out at Windsor last time. Can resume winning ways with most of her rivals arriving out of sorts.
Matt Gardner
Prisha (1.45 Yarmouth)
Ran well on reappearance when second over this trip at Haydock and has since worked well on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.
David Milnes
Wholeofthemoon (7.30 Kempton)
Sets a decent standard with his course-and-distance win here last month. He's 4lb higher now but given the manner of that success he can go close again.
Neil McCabe
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
