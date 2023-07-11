Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Eyecatcher

Arabescato (4.10 Catterick)

PJ McDonald takes over in the saddle on this well-handicapped class-dropper who shaped nicely on his return from a break at Sandown.

Steffan Edwards

Arabescato 16:10 Catterick View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: John Butler

The Punt nap

Prisha (1.45 Yarmouth)

Showed marked improvement from her debut run when finishing off well to take second behind the favourite Zouzanna, who got first run, at Haydock in May. The third was seven lengths back and it will be disappointing if she can’t take this.

David Dennett

Prisha 13:45 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Tom Clover

Speed figures

Galactic Glow (8.45 Bath)

Three from three over tonight's course and distance and he can shrug off his penalty for last week's decisive success.

Dave Edwards

Galactic Glow 20:45 Bath View Racecard Jky: Taylor Fisher (5lb) Tnr: Joe Tickle

Handicappers' nap

Skallywag Bay (5.40 Lingfield)

Improving three-year-old who ran her best race yet when narrowly edged out at Windsor last time. Can resume winning ways with most of her rivals arriving out of sorts.

Matt Gardner

Skallywag Bay 17:40 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

Newmarket nap

Prisha (1.45 Yarmouth)

Ran well on reappearance when second over this trip at Haydock and has since worked well on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.

David Milnes

Prisha 13:45 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Tom Clover

Dark horse

Wholeofthemoon (7.30 Kempton)

Sets a decent standard with his course-and-distance win here last month. He's 4lb higher now but given the manner of that success he can go close again.

Neil McCabe

Wholeofthemoon 19:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Richard Hughes

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

Read these next:

'There should be improvement to come' - our top tipster returns with four Wednesday wagers

The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horseracing tips on Wednesday

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.