The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three Sunday horse racing tips after 13-2 and 3-1 winners on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Ascari (2.15 Pontefract)

Backed into 7-2 favouritism on his first start after a gelding operation at Windsor last time and stayed on to finish third. William Buick was not as lively in the saddle as his fellow jockeys in that mile-contest with Ascari stepping up in trip from his previous start over 6f. The Hughie Morrison-trained three-year-old has some solid maiden and novice form over the mile trip, including when sixth behind the now 109-rated Cicero's Gift on his debut. Ascari's mark of 72 is unchanged from Windsor and he should go close with Tom Marquand taking over the ride.

Aramax (3.45 Uttoxeter)

2020 Boodles winner who is beginning to show some of the form that helped him land that 22-runner Cheltenham Festival handicap. Aramax was rated as high as 141 when with Gordon Elliott but initially failed to demonstrate that sort of ability when moving from Closutton to Ben Haslam in October. However, Aramax's first five runs for Haslam came over trips of 2m4½f or shorter and the JP McManus-owned seven-year-old has excelled since being stepped up to staying contests. Aramax was second in a 3m½f Ayr handicap in April before landing a decent pot at Cartmel over 3m1½f last time. A 6lb rise should be manageable, although Cheltenham and Haydock scorer Willaston is respected.

Piecederesistance (3.25 Pontefract)

Won this race last year off a 5lb higher mark and has been running respectably without winning since. Micky Hammond's five-year-old was stretched by the 1m4f trip in a couple of York handicaps won by Kihavah, who franked the form by winning again at Ayr before finishing a decent second at Newmarket's July meeting. The drop back to 1m2f at Pontefract should suit as Piecederesistance has form figures of 21 over course and distance, while Hammond as booked PJ McDonald for just the second time this season.

