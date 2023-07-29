Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Ascari (2.15 Pontefract)

Gelded prior to showing improved form at Windsor last time, where he was third despite not getting a clear run. Hughie Morrison's three-year-old is open to further progress after just five starts.

Steffan Edwards

Ascari 14:15 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Hughie Morrison

The Punt nap

Piecederesistance (3.25 Pontefract)

Won this race off a 5lb higher mark last year and PJ McDonald has been booked for only his second ride this season for Micky Hammond, which has to be a positive sign.

Charlie Huggins



Piecederesistance 15:25 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Micky Hammond

Newmarket nap

Al Mubhir (2.50 Pontefract)

The son of Frankel has worked nicely on the Limekilns round gallop of late for William Haggas and will enjoy any ease in the ground.

David Milnes

Al Mubhir 14:50 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Handicappers' nap

Auld Toon Loon (3.25 Pontefract)

Has form figures of 211 in handicaps over this trip of 1m2f and doesn't look overburdened after a 4lb rise for his latest Chester success under retained rider David Nolan.

Paul Curtis

Auld Toon Loon 15:25 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: David O'Meara

Speed figures

Elite Status (2.50 Deauville)

Romped home at Sandown, below his best at Royal Ascot but worth another chance.

Dave Edwards

Elite Status 14:50 Deauville View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Dark horse

Yazaman (5.10 Pontefract)

Infrequent winner but shaped quite well against a strong draw bias two starts ago and was denied a clear run when fifth at Beverley last week. This is a weak race and the stiff 5f will suit.

Olly Eden

Yazaman 17:10 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Paul Midgley

