Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Ascari (2.15 Pontefract)
Gelded prior to showing improved form at Windsor last time, where he was third despite not getting a clear run. Hughie Morrison's three-year-old is open to further progress after just five starts.
Steffan Edwards
Piecederesistance (3.25 Pontefract)
Won this race off a 5lb higher mark last year and PJ McDonald has been booked for only his second ride this season for Micky Hammond, which has to be a positive sign.
Charlie Huggins
Al Mubhir (2.50 Pontefract)
The son of Frankel has worked nicely on the Limekilns round gallop of late for William Haggas and will enjoy any ease in the ground.
David Milnes
Auld Toon Loon (3.25 Pontefract)
Has form figures of 211 in handicaps over this trip of 1m2f and doesn't look overburdened after a 4lb rise for his latest Chester success under retained rider David Nolan.
Paul Curtis
Elite Status (2.50 Deauville)
Romped home at Sandown, below his best at Royal Ascot but worth another chance.
Dave Edwards
Yazaman (5.10 Pontefract)
Infrequent winner but shaped quite well against a strong draw bias two starts ago and was denied a clear run when fifth at Beverley last week. This is a weak race and the stiff 5f will suit.
Olly Eden
Read these next:
Tom Segal believes the French dominance will continue in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville
Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.