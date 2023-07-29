Racing Post logo
Tipping Nap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Pontefract 

3.25: Auld Toon Loon 

This may rest principally between AULD TOON LOON and Dubai Souq, with preference for the former who's had a close second and two wins from his three attempts at this trip. He may have further improvement in him. Orchestra also enters the equation if the ground is softer than good.
Richard Austen

Silk
Auld Toon Loon15:25 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: David Nolan Tnr: David O'Meara

Uttoxeter

3.10: Ruthless Article

The signs look good for RUTHLESS ARTICLE, whose Summer Cup effort bodes well for his bid to win this race for the second year running. Hell Red (second choice) is interesting back over fences, while Fidux and Court Master remain well treated on their peak form.
Steve Boow

Silk
Ruthless Article15:10 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Rebecca Curtis
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 30 July 2023Last updated 07:00, 30 July 2023
