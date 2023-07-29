Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Pontefract

3.25: Auld Toon Loon

This may rest principally between AULD TOON LOON and Dubai Souq, with preference for the former who's had a close second and two wins from his three attempts at this trip. He may have further improvement in him. Orchestra also enters the equation if the ground is softer than good.

Richard Austen

Auld Toon Loon 15:25 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: David O'Meara

Uttoxeter

3.10: Ruthless Article

The signs look good for RUTHLESS ARTICLE, whose Summer Cup effort bodes well for his bid to win this race for the second year running. Hell Red (second choice) is interesting back over fences, while Fidux and Court Master remain well treated on their peak form.

Steve Boow

Ruthless Article 15:10 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Rebecca Curtis

