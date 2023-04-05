The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday. . .

(2.25 Hereford)

Made a winning rules debut in a Doncaster bumper and has been unlucky to bump into some talented horses in his three starts over hurdles. The Charlie Longsdon-trained six-year-old has not been seen since finishing fifth at Newbury in November, but the form of those ahead of him in that race has been working out excellently since. All four horses who beat Everyonesgame have won subsequently, with Stay Away Fay's success in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle the most notable advertisement of the form. Everyonesgame is not taking on horses capable of winning a Cheltenham Festival Grade 1 here, and if the wind surgery has had the desired effect, he should get off the mark over obstacles.

(3.35 Hereford)

Beat four subsequent winners when comfortably justifying odds-on favouritism on her first start for Nicky Henderson in a Southwell bumper last May. Has yet to transfer that promising form over hurdles but is an intriguing proposition on her handicap debut. Treyarnon Bay was second on her debut at Wincanton behind Dollar Bae, who has won three handicap hurdles since and is now rated 119. Treyarnon Bay was two lengths behind Dollar Bae on that occasion which suggests she can be competitive off an opening mark of 90 here. Although beaten a long way by Blue Beach in her final run before qualifying for a mark last time, that winner went on to be runner-up in a Grade 2 contest at Newbury. Hungry Hill, who beat Treyarnon Bay by on a nose at Huntingdon in December, was half a length away from making a winning handicap debut off a rating of 98 last month, so there is plenty to suggest that Henderson's mare could be dangerous off this mark.

(3.45 Wetherby)

Form figures of 13123 since going chasing and while last month's third at Stratford was the heaviest defeat he's suffered over fences so far, the form has been franked since. Greenrock Abbey was five lengths behind the second, Thelasthighking, who has comfortably taken a Class 3 event since, suggesting the Stratford Class 4 contest was slightly stronger than usual for the grade. Greenrock Abbey is only rated 1lb higher than when chasing home a solid rival in Marta Des Mottes on his penultimate start and could get back to winning ways here. The Rebecca Menzies-trained Sao is one to note in opposition as he is effectively 13lb better off than his last winning mark, which came over this track and trip.

