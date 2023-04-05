Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
The Punt nap
Everyonesgame (2.25 Hereford)
Had four subsequent winners ahead of him in a race won by Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle scorer Stay Away Fay when last seen. This looks easier after a break.
Charlie Huggins
Eyecatcher
I Giorni (3.35 Hereford)
Has posted better form since being treated for ulcers and looks firmly on the upgrade now.
Steffan Edwards
Dark horse
Francesi (6.30 Southwell)
Winner on his seasonal debut last year and returns with his yard in excellent form. Remains open to improvement on his first run since a gelding operation.
Jake Aldrich
Speed figures
Yellow Jacket (3.00 Hereford)
Made a pleasing debut over fences when runner-up at Ffos Las recently and can get off the mark.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Anglers Crag (4.55 Wetherby)
Yet to build on potential shown in early days but test of stamina and wet forecast in his favour. Fitted with cheekpieces too.
James Stevens
Handicappers' nap
Leskinfere (4.10 Hereford)
Won twice off higher marks at Huntingdon last season and bounced back to form when finishing third in better company at Market Rasen last week.
Steve Mason
Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing
