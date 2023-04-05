Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

(2.25 Hereford)

Had four subsequent winners ahead of him in a race won by Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle scorer Stay Away Fay when last seen. This looks easier after a break.

Charlie Huggins

Everyonesgame 14:25 Hereford View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(3.35 Hereford)

Has posted better form since being treated for ulcers and looks firmly on the upgrade now.

Steffan Edwards

I Giorni 15:35 Hereford View Racecard

Dark horse

(6.30 Southwell)

Winner on his seasonal debut last year and returns with his yard in excellent form. Remains open to improvement on his first run since a gelding operation.

Jake Aldrich

Francesi 18:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

Speed figures

(3.00 Hereford)

Made a pleasing debut over fences when runner-up at Ffos Las recently and can get off the mark.

Dave Edwards

Yellow Jacket 15:00 Hereford View Racecard

West Country nap

(4.55 Wetherby)

Yet to build on potential shown in early days but test of stamina and wet forecast in his favour. Fitted with cheekpieces too.

James Stevens

Anglers Crag 16:55 Wetherby View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(4.10 Hereford)

Won twice off higher marks at Huntingdon last season and bounced back to form when finishing third in better company at Market Rasen last week.

Steve Mason

Leskinfere 16:10 Hereford View Racecard

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.