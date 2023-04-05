Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

The Punt nap

Everyonesgame (2.25 Hereford)

Had four subsequent winners ahead of him in a race won by Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle scorer Stay Away Fay when last seen. This looks easier after a break.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Everyonesgame14:25 Hereford
View Racecard
Jky: Lilly Pinchin (3lb)Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

Eyecatcher

I Giorni (3.35 Hereford)

Has posted better form since being treated for ulcers and looks firmly on the upgrade now.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
I Giorni15:35 Hereford
View Racecard
Jky: Denis O'Regan (-lb)Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Dark horse

Francesi (6.30 Southwell)

Winner on his seasonal debut last year and returns with his yard in excellent form. Remains open to improvement on his first run since a gelding operation.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Francesi18:30 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle (-lb)Tnr: S Woods

Speed figures

Yellow Jacket (3.00 Hereford)

Made a pleasing debut over fences when runner-up at Ffos Las recently and can get off the mark.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Yellow Jacket15:00 Hereford
View Racecard
Jky: Theo Gillard (-lb)Tnr: Donald McCain

West Country nap

Anglers Crag (4.55 Wetherby)

Yet to build on potential shown in early days but test of stamina and wet forecast in his favour. Fitted with cheekpieces too.
James Stevens

Silk
Anglers Crag16:55 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Tudor (-lb)Tnr: David Pipe

Handicappers' nap

Leskinfere (4.10 Hereford)

Won twice off higher marks at Huntingdon  last season and bounced back to form when finishing third in better company at Market Rasen last week.
Steve Mason

Silk
Leskinfere16:10 Hereford
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Poste (-lb)Tnr: John Cornwall
Signposts: key pointers for Thursday's racing 

Published on 5 April 2023
